The Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles took a rematch-win against the Oklahoma City Knights Friday night in the OCA Athletics Center.
The teams had met prior once already this season. That game took place on Dec. 6 and ultimately resulted in an overtime Academy victory.
Friday’s game never felt overtime prone — especially after a big third quarter from the Oklahoma Christian Academy offense.
There the Eagles made impact with their 3-point shot. Academy buried three 3-point attempts in the quarter, but most of that success came off passing from the interior of the attack.
Academy’s Tyler Toth started it all when he grabbed an offensive rebound with 5:20 remaining in the third. He’d gather, and fire it back outside to Noah Bosley, who cashed in from behind the arc. And then center Xavier Sayler followed suit.
Sayler held the ball near the basket before he tossed it back outside — this time to Karson Fellers — for another Academy 3-point make. The passing lane was opened because of the defensive attention Sayler demanded when he had the ball near the block. Later in the quarter the Knights were ready to jump the inside-out passing lane, leaving Sayler 1-on-1 in the paint. He’d power dribble, spin and lay-in his first of two makes on the night.
Then, later, Toth passed an inside-out 3-ball assist after he found Christian Hill for a make.
The third quarter obliterated what was a close halftime lead Friday night. Fellers hit on his first 3-point make in the first quarter, and Bosley helped a turnover on the ensuing defensive possession, but Oklahoma City’s Sincere Webber cashed in on a 3-ball late in the frame.
Academy’s Kirby beat the first-quarter buzzer with a floater to make it 14-7 after one.
Despite the hot start, the second quarter was all OKC. They’d score 16 points in the frame, making four of their eight shots — including two 3-pointers and a perfect 6-for-6 move from the free-throw line.
Toth kept Academy afloat, though. He hit a 3-pointer through contact with 33 seconds left in the half, and then sunk the coming free-throw for a 4-point play. Seconds later Toth was found on a run-out after OKC missed a 3-pointer. His quick six points meant Academy stayed afloat despite being outscored 18-6 in the first seven and a half minutes of the second quarter.
Toth finished Friday’s contest with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He had four rebounds and two assists, and Academy’s Karson Fellers joined Toth in double figures with 13 points and nine rebounds. Noah Bosley had nine points in the win, and starting guard Christian Hill added another seven points. Bosley, Fellers, Toth and Hill all recorded 3-point makes in the win.
The victory sees Academy improve to 16-4 on the year.
