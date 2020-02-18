Edmond Memorial 113-pounder Cruz Aguilar kept his season-long goal of an undefeated state championship alive Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A Dual State Tournament, but the top-lauded, eventual champions Broken Arrow matched by keeping their same unbeaten streak unblemished.
Aguilar entered Friday’s dual with the contest unfortunately already decided. The senior 113-pound wrestler had told The Oklahoman early last the week his goal was to be the first undefeated state champion in the history of the Edmond Memorial program. But, when his weighted bout was finally up Memorial had dropped 10 of the first 11 total matches — meaning, the only thing on the line was his unbeaten season record.
According to Edmond Memorial head coach Will Delk, when the only thing on the line is your unblemished season record, that means the other side will try just a bit harder to mark it up.
“His win was big because anytime you put a goal on being undefeated through the season — I don’t care how good you are — there’s a target on your back,” Delk said.
But Aguilar attacked all the way to a 5-0 advantage. Broken Arrow’s Parker Witcraft threatened with a reversal late in the second period — one that got sketchy for a second with Aguilar on his back for a brief moment — but Memorial’s headliner snapped right back with a reversal of his own, quickly chaining that into a pin-fall win with just 10 seconds remaining in the second period.
Delk said the desire to fight and win through that match was just evident of Aguilar’s crucial, winner-take-all mentality.
“In his mind he shouldn’t lose a match all year,” Delk said, explaining the mental approach Aguilar takes every time he hits the mat. “Mentally, you have to stay focused on your matches and he did. There was a couple situations that got a little ‘iffy’ looking, but he worked out of it and did what he needed to get that big fall.”
Aguilar was the second Memorial wrestler to get a win against the champs. Memorial’s Jackson Oplotnik wrestled to an 11-5 decision win at the 145-pound bout, besting Braden Anderson to help bring Memorial back within three total team points early. The Bulldogs dropped the next eight, but Garrett Johnson followed Aguilar with a 4-1 decision win at 120. And, for Delk, those types of matches are helpful in understanding just where the team is individually ahead of the upcoming regional tournaments.
“Any time you have to go up against the No. 1 team in the state — regardless of class — it’s tough. But there’s really no pressure,” Delk said. “They are an east side team, we aren’t losing regional criteria or seeding unless there’s a common opponent. We just go out there and go scrap, and what better to do it against than the No. 1 team and see just where we are.”
Broken Arrow 52, Edmond Memorial 12
138: BA’s Jared Hill falls Bam West, 4:54;
145: Memorial’s Jackson Oplotnik beats Braden Anderson, 11-5;
152: BA’s William Martin majors Jaxon Flaming, 13-4;
160: BA’s Tye Rozell beats Ben Mower, 5-3;
170: BA’s Bryce Mattioda majors Colby Simpson, 12-1;
182: BA’s Zeno Marcheselli falls Noah Kenney, 3:37;
195: BA’s Emmanuel Skillings tech-falls Daemian Tayler, 21-5;
220: BA’s Torrance Ingram falls Cameron Goff, 4:42;
285: BA’s Marlon Welty accepts a Memorial forfeit;
106: BA’s Christian Forbes accepts a Memorial forfeit;
113: Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar falls Parker Witcraft, 3:50;
120: Memorial’s Garrett Johnson beats Bryce Cockrell, 4-1.
