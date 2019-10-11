The Deer Creek Antlers fell to the Del City Eagles in a conference game for the second consecutive year, 29-18, Friday night at Robert Kalsu Stadium in Del City. Last season the Antlers lost to the Eagles 35-6.
“Well I thought we played extremely hard,” said Deer Creek head coach Wade Standley. “We were able to run the ball between the tackles with our big o-line and move the ball. They hit some big plays on us and that was the difference in the ball game.”
Del City came into the game averaging 35.8 points per game and were held under that by the Antler defense with 29 points Friday night. But it was a small victory for the Antlers as they still fell after not being able to stop Del City’s Quarterback Quinlan Ganther, who threw four touchdown passes, two of which were more than 40-yards.
After Deer Creek struck first, from a six yard run from Tyler Travis, the Eagles scored after Gage Galbreath intercepted Deer Creek’s pass and took it to the Antler 44-yard line. Ganther then threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Colin Liesinger on the next play.
Just before the half, Ganther threw his second touchdown pass from six yards out to Sherod Davis and then Ganther ran for the 2-point conversion to give Del City the lead 15-7 lead.
Just like the start of the game, Deer Creek also scored first out of halftime with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Brett Pense to Ian McCall. The Antlers then tied the game with a 2-point conversion thrown by Pense and caught by Elijah Allen, who made a jumping catch in the back of the endzone.
After a failed onside kick by Deer Creek, Del City took advantage as Ganther threw a 40-yard touchdown pass that was tipped by a Deer Creek defender and then caught by Sherod Davis in stride to retake the lead.
After the game Standley said he doesn’t regret the onside kick.
“We play to win,” he said. “I’d do it again.”
Logan Ward, who was named National kicker of the week by Kohl’s kicking camps after his performance against Lawton, knocked through a 29-yard field goal for the Antlers’ final score of the night.
Del City’s Ganther and Davis duo would score again to put the game away as Ganther, threw his final touchdown pass of the night with a 50-yard strike to Davis, for his third touchdown catch of the night.
Defensively, Deer Creek forced two turnover on downs in the first half, one on a 4th and one try and the other on a long 4th down; however, the Antlers would not be able to score any points off of it. Asher Blue recorded a solo sack.
“I felt like defensively we ran to the ball well,” Standley said. “We shut down the running game, but really proud of our guys. We’re getting better every week and we’re going to keep getting better every week.”
Deer Creek’s record falls to an even 3-3. The Antlers will host the Midwest City Bombers on a shortened week next Thursday and try to avenge last year’s 35-9 loss.
“It’ll be business as usual,” Standley said. “We’ll prepare just like we do every week, we’ll have the boys ready and we’ll be ready to go on Thursday.”
