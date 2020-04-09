Edmond’s Deer Creek Antlers were found honored on the latest edition of ESPN’s Senior Night segment, with SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt hosting nightly recaps of teams and seniors who’ve had their seasons cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Down to the final three #SeniorNights — we continue to salute you 🙌@notthefakeSVP honors high school and college athletes whose seasons were cut short. pic.twitter.com/G6LdDAsKIO— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2020
Deer Creek’s inclusion on the list came on Wednesday night’s version of the show. Halfway through the segment, Van Pelt shouted out Deer Creek’s eight seniors — Daija Sims, Bri Scott, Brenna Burke, Sabra Dodd, Caitlyn Keihn, Ally Patton, Rylie Patterson and Skylar Vann — while also mentioning that each of the eight graduating seniors have above a 3.4 GPA.
Van Pelt, of course, mentioned the Antlers’ Class 6A No. 2 ranking, as well as their season-long 22-4 record.
“There’s plenty to be proud of regarding these ladies,” Van Pelt said to close the segment.
