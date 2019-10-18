A second half push was not enough for Deer Creek as they took the loss to the Midwest City Bombers, 27-14, Thursday night at Deer Creek Stadium.
Last week Deer Creek head coach Wade Standley was proud with how his team defended but he thought the difference in the game was the Antlers giving up too many big plays. It was more of the same Thursday, as the defense was able to make defensive stands but were hurt on a 39-yard pass from a DeAngelo Irvin Jr. to Andre Miles and an interception returned to the one-yard line by Isaiah Hausam. Both plays led to an Irvin one-yard touchdown run, which were the only scores of the first half.
Out of the half, Deer Creek turned things around as Creek's Will Hinton returned the kickoff to the Bomber 16-yard line. Three plays later, Gavin Houska threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Logan Ward for Creek’s first score. The Antler defense then tied the game as Elijah Allen intercepted Midwest City's pass. The ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and Allen returned it for a touchdown.
Deer Creek’s defense forced a three-and-out, on the next possession, as Zane Shades broke up a pass and Cyrus Scheihing recorded a sack. But the offense was unable to take advantage as they displayed their own three-and-out.
Midwest City responded with a 4-yard touchdown run from Kristawan Friday to retake the lead. Irvin Jr. extended the lead as, for the third time, he scored from one yard out. The extra point was no good — hitting the left upright.
The defense again forced a turnover as Deer Creek's Zane Shades recovered a fumble at the Bomber 23-yard line but Midwest City's Davione Tipton responded by intercepting Deer Creek's pass.
Deer Creek’s record with Thursday’s loss drops to 3-4 on the season. The Antlers will travel to Putnam City on Friday to battle the 1-6 Pirates. The Antlers topped the Pirates last season, 14-7, as Putnam City posted a winless season.
