Deer Creek’s girls head basketball coach Alex Moorehead was happy with the way his team handled Thursday’s opening round contest against U.S. Grant High School.
Grant came into Thursday’s first-round of the regional 6A playoffs hoisting just two wins; Deer Creek, ranked second in the class, amassed 20.
But Moorehead was quick to mention after Thursday’s victory that he was pleased with his team’s performance, and he hopes they can use the victory to grow a snowball of momentum.
“I think for us, no matter who we’re playing against we try to get momentum out of it, get some positivity out of it,” he said. “There’s a lot of tough games in the first round so we’re just happy we came out with a win.”
The regional opener saw Deer Creek’s usual band of starting names for about four minutes of game time. After they had grabbed a 20-point lead, a hockey-style substitution came through for Deer Creek. The reserves finished the game at home, something Moorehead said may give confidence to a role-player who may need to play some big-time minutes in the coming weeks.
“Experience and reps are always important, so if we can get everyone on the roster on the floor then it’s good — definitely,” Moorehead ended Thursday.
Behind 12 points from both Sabra Dodd and Ava Farris, the Antlers took Thursday’s regional opener against U.S. Grant on a 58-21 edge.
Dodd scored her 12 on just four shots, with all coming from behind the 3-point arc. She hit one in the first, another just before the first half ended, and rallied in the fourth with two more money-ball makes.
Farris rallied, too, scoring all 12 of her tallies in the final 16 minutes of the regional contest. She made five baskets, while clipping down both of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
Overall, 13 of the 15 rostered Antlers scored a bucket in the win. Caitlyn Kiehn added another seven points on three made shots, and Skylar Vann’s early five points was crucial in getting the starters out to that big advantage.
Allie Hardzog (4), Willow Grimmett (4), Rachel Puckett (3), Ally Patton, and Bri and Angel Scott all tallied offensive makes in the win.
Deer Creek now hosts Putnam City West at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the bracket’s regional championship contest.
