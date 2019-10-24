The Deer Creek Antlers completely overwhelmed the field to easily capture the team championship of the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAC) at Deer Creek's home course on Saturday.
The powerful Antlers squad will be one of the favorites in the OSSAA Class 6A regional qualifying meet in Norman on Saturday, followed by the State Championship which will be hosted by Edmond Santa Fe again this year on Oct. 31.
On Saturday, the Antlers placed four runners in the top 10 to finish with a season low 36 points with Westmoore a distant second with 73 and Edmond Memorial in 3rd with a total of 82. Santa Fe finished 6th and North was 8th in the competition.
Leading the way for the Antlers' domination was Gilbert Velez, who finished second in his showdown with defending state champion Gabe Simonsen of Mustang. Simonsen was clocked in 16:22.13 and Velez was right behind at 16:23.92.
Jack Reed was No. 4 in 16:31.96. Number 6 Aj Antonelli covered the course in 16:31.81, and No. 7 Drake Wagner ran 16:3.81. Joining those four with top 20 Conference medals was Hayden Wolfe, No. 17 in 17:02.58. The displacer for DCHS was No. 18 Colton Beckner.
Memorial had four medal winners and their fifth runner, Joshua Tacker, barely missed out as he finished No. 21 in 17:20.70.
Leading the way was No. 11 Jackson Watts in 16:54.0 followed by No. 14 Noah Plum in 17:02.22, No. 16 Simon Larrimore in 17:02.07, No. 20 Blake Rice in 17:18.58, and Tacker. Displacers for Memorial were No. 22 Jack Carter and No. 28 Melvin Irby.
Max Wheeler was the top runner for Santa Fe, claiming a medal for his No. 9 finish in 16:46.12. Also running for Santa Fe were No. 29 Cameron Barron in 17:30.06, No. 31 Zach Hale in 17:37.68, No. 38 Cole Mcilmeel in 17:48.52, and Martin Samwell, No. 49 in 18:03.10. Displacers were Caleb Raymore and Connor Mayfield.
Number 12 Tyler Goza of Edmond North won a medal as he covered the 5K course in 16:55.56 to lead the Huskies. Also earning points for the team were Yaden Bowman in 17:51.56 for No. 41, Jaden Redmond, No. 42 in 17:53.57, Carson Royse, No. 53 in 18:07.69 and Mason Nadar, No. 58 in 18:14.88. Displacers were Jackson Louderback and Keith Howerton.
