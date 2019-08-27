Defending state Class 6A champion Deer Creek had an easy run to the championship of the Field Run Classic hosted by the Antlers last weekend, taking the championship with 50 points. Piedmont and Mustang a distant second and third place finish.
The Antlers were paced by sophomore AJ Antonelli, who was relegated to the displacer slot on the 2018 championship squad along with Hayden Wolfe. Wolfe claimed a medal with a No. 15 finish last weekend with a time of 17:04.49.
Jack Reed and Drake Wagner — who were top 10 finishers a year ago — finished No. 7 for Reed (16:25.89) and No. 8 for Wagner (16:28.49). Luke Weathers was No. 17 for the champions and displacers were Louden Harris and Colton Beckner.
Edmond North finished in the No. 8 slot which was led in scoring by Tyler Goza. Goza finished in 14th place in 17:03.46, and the Santa Fe Wolves were next in 9th place. Max Wheeler was sixth in the individual race by the Wolves in a time of 16:23.69.
Santa Fe had three medalists in the girls division as the Lady Wolves finished third in the competition behind Jenks and Tulsa Kelley. Top finisher for Santa Fe was Britton Russell, No. 7 in 20:05.69 followed by No. 11 Kiley Keene in 20:38.99 and No. 12 Audrey Hill in 20:39.74.
Host Deer Creek was fifth led by Mia John, No. 15 in 20:56.29 while Memorial was No. 7 with top honors going to Somer Rhoads in 21:37.60. Edmond North's girls claimed the No. 8 slot, led by Tally Smith, No. 13 in 20:44.98.
BOYS RESULTS:
3. AJ Antonelli, DC, 16:15.89
6. Max Wheeler, SF, 16:23.69
7. Jack Reed, DC, 16:25.89
8. Drake Wagner, DC, 16:28.49
14. Tyler Goza, EN, 17:03.46
15. Hayden Wolfe, DC, 17:04.69
17. Luke Weathers, DC, 17.13.11
25. Louden Harris, DC, DP
26. Conner Mayfield, SF, 17:28.17
32. Colton Beckner, DC, DP
34. Yaden Bowman, EN, 17:44.19
38. Jaden Redmon, EN, 17:53.02
40. Cameron Barron, SF, 17:54.19
50. Brenner Little, EN, 18:05.96
52. Martin Samwell, SF, 18:09.18
58. Brayden Wilkins, EN, 18:20.30
68. Jackson Louderback, EN, DP
73. Ryne Allen, EN,, DP
74. Demetri Sutherland, SF, 18:51.99
82. Noah Park, SF, DP
84. Gavin Greenwood, SF, DP
GIRLS RESULTS
7. Britton Russell, SF, 20:05.69
11. Kiley Keene, SF, 20:38.99
12. Audrey Hill, SF, 20:39.74
13. Tally Smith, EN, 20:44.98
15. Mia John, DC, 20:56.29
17. Jolie Strawn, DC, 21:11.19
23. Cali Dorman, DC, 21:24.99
27. Somer Rhoads, Mem, 21:37.60
29. Julie Reed, DC, 21:40.06
33. Marin Rhoads, Mem, 21:58.69
35. Lily Thomas, EN, 22:01.38
36. Josie Raymond, Mem, 22:05.16
37. Veagan Jones, Mem, 22:07.19
39. Camryn Kirkland, EN, 22:15.24
40. Emma Singleterry, Mem, 22:16.31
42. Hannah Jackson, EN, 22:21.62
46. Claire Hill, SF, 22:41.22
47. Sydney Smith, EN, 22:28.02
52. Baylee Thien, EN, DP
53. Addison Miller, DC, 22:40.06
54. Amelia Larson, SF, 22:41.22
55. Lauren Crouch, Mem, DP
57. Elise Hale, SF, DP
58. Kirby Bush, DC, DP
65. Claire Weathers, EN, DP
66. Sarah Butler, SF, DP
68. Kaitlyn Currin, DC, DP
72. Alex Solberger, Mem, DP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.