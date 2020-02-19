Youth hunters have a special opportunity to apply for a turkey hunt that will take place on private lands in Love and Carter counties on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a mandatory orientation Friday, April 3.
This year, 15 hunters will be selected to participate in this private lands youth turkey hunt. To be eligible, youths must have completed their hunter education requirements prior to applying and must be 12-17 years old at the time of the scheduled hunt.
Food and lodging will be provided by the Noble Research Institute for the 15 participants and their accompanying adult. Co-sponsors of the youth hunt include the Oklahoma Wildlife Management Association and Walnut Bayou and Eastman Deer Management Associations.
“This hunt is on private property and should provide young hunters a great opportunity to see and hear turkeys as well as a chance to harvest a tom,” said Bill Dinkines, Chief of Wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has endorsed the youth hunt program, and we are thankful for the landowners’ willingness to allow these kids the opportunity to hunt on their property.”
Applications can be found at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/education/youth-opp/private-land-youth-turkey-hunt and require the following information:
• Hunter’s first and last name.
• Date of birth.
• Mailing address.
• Telephone number.
• Hunter education certification number.
• Lifetime license number, if applicable.
• Accompanying adult* first and last name.
• Accompanying adult’s email address.
*Each child participating in this hunt must have one adult (licensed or unlicensed) who is at least 21 years old accompany them on the hunt.
Wild turkey taken by selected applicants will count toward the hunter’s statewide season limit.
Applicants who are successfully drawn will receive an email notification that includes specific information about their hunt. Youth participants will be required to purchase appropriate license(s) prior to the hunt as listed below:
• Resident Options (Ages 12-15): Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a $10 Turkey License or proof of exemption.
• Resident Options (Age 16-17): Must possess a hunting license (Resident Lifetime Hunting OR Resident Lifetime Combination License OR Resident Youth Annual Hunting OR Resident Youth Combination License OR Resident Youth Fiscal-Year Hunting OR Resident Youth Fiscal-Year Combination License OR Resident 5-Year Hunting License OR Resident 5-Year Combination License) and a $10 Turkey License or proof of exemption.
• Nonresident Options (Ages 12-13): Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a $10 Turkey License unless otherwise exempt.
• Nonresident Options (Ages 14-17): Must possess a $142 Nonresident Annual Hunting License OR a $176 Nonresident Fiscal-Year Hunting License and a $10 Turkey License unless otherwise exempt.
Youths who are holders of a Choctaw Tribal Compact hunting license or a Cherokee Tribal Compact hunting license are encouraged to contact (405) 590-2584 for information on license requirements and/or license exemptions for this private lands youth turkey hunt.
Apprentice-designated licenses are not valid for this private lands youth turkey hunt because of the requirement for hunter education certification prior to applying.
For more information, call Kyle Johnson at (405) 590-2584.
