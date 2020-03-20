Fishing

Fishing is picking up across the state as crappie and white bass are moving into their spawning patterns. All ODWC offices will be closed to visitors beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice. The closure is in response to the threat of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Customer services are still available through a variety of methods including the ODWC website.

 PHOTO BY | JEREMIAH ZURENDA

Elevation above normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, points and riprap. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and minnows around creek channels, river channel and river mouth. This report is submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

