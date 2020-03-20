Elevation above normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks, points and riprap. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and minnows around creek channels, river channel and river mouth. This report is submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
