Beggs High School came into Friday’s Area Championship pairing with Edmond’s Oklahoma Christian School Saints undefeated in all Class 3A basketball contests and with only a single loss throughout the 2019-2020 season.
On Friday in Stroud’s Route 66 Coliseum, the Saints doubled the Golden Demon’s loss total on the year.
The win sees the Saints qualify for next weekend’s Class 3A OSSAA State Tournament after the team swept through the district, regional and now area playoffs undefeated.
Oklahoma Christian School head coach Brandon Weaver was ecstatic for his team pushing through what he called a tough, athletic Beggs team.
“We really had to push through a lot of difficult times,” Weaver said. “Nerves were in there in the beginning. They put a lot of pressure on us.”
Class 3A's No. 7 Saints are in white with blue/red trim tonight, where they'll meet up against the No. 4-ranked Beggs High School. Here's the thread: #okpreps | @edmondsun— Aaron Albertson (@AaronAtTheSun) March 7, 2020
Friday’s contest was indeed close. Oklahoma Christian School’s starting center Mason Robbins started the game off winning the tip and subsequently grabbing an offensive rebound-putback. A steal by the big man led Ethan Hodson to his first points of the night, and the Saints were up 4-0.
But Robbins was whistled for back-to-back fouls early in the first. He’d amass two blocks before the fouls, but he’d be forced to the bench with 5:26 left in the first quarter, and OCS wouldn’t see him lodge another minute until the third-quarter starting horn.
But the Saints got some critical minutes from Braden Roberts. He wouldn’t score, but he’d grab two rebounds — one offensive to sustain an offensive try — and he’d also earn two steals. Roberts, alongside a stingy OCS defense, wouldn’t allow Beggs a made field-goal until over six minutes into Friday’s area bout.
Roberts got points on the board to start the second. Braxton McCullar wrangled a tipped ball before firing it ahead to the reserve to bank in from the lane. The bucket broke a 9-all tie.
McCullar got in on the fun in the second, too. He’d bury a corner-three off the assist from Jake Jennings. There were three minutes left in the half, and Jennings saw his own, 3-point make on an assist from Hodson for OCS’s 19th point of the first half.
Beggs tied it at 19 before the intermission, but a big, 11-0 run lurched from OCS’s bench to put Friday’s Area Championship out of reach.
Robbins, like the first, made a bucket to start the third. Then a Mason Matteson fast-break bucket pushed the Saints advantage to four.
Hodson took a rebound coast-to-coast before another diving lay-up put the Saints up eight. Finally, Jon McKee splashed a crucial, corner 3-pointer to bring things to double-digits in Friday’s big third quarter.
The run saw Beggs again struggle to make an attempt from the field. Weaver explained the Saints were able to stay stout defensively Friday — limiting the Golden Demons to just 12-of-38 from the field — by daring them to shoot from outside.
“That’s a tough, athletic team we played,” Weaver said. “We tried to stay in as much as possible because they aren’t as good at shooting as they are driving. We wanted to keep them out and rebound the basketball. If you let them get in transition they’re going to kill you.”
The Golden Demons made just two of their 10 attempted 3-pointers on Friday, struggling to again make a second-half field goal until five minutes and 35 seconds into the third quarter.
They’d claw Friday back to singles, though, and even get it down to five after a quick, 6-0 run themselves. But Robbins beat the third-quarter horn with a lay-in a possession after Collin Matteson made a crucial wing 3-pointer. It helped answer Beggs’ run.
Beggs wouldn’t get back within six. Ethan Hodson found Mason Robbins for a quick lay-in on a long and lengthy Saints possession. Then, on defense, Robbins recorded his fourth block of the night on a play that saw Hodson wrangle the rebound before finding the big guy for another score.
Robbins’ second-half was crucial. After foul trouble relinquished him from the first-half competition, he had to be ready to go. And, to top it off, he’d missed the last couple days of practice according to his head coach.
“It’s tough to officiate a 6-10 kid at this level,” Weaver said about his earlier foul struggles. “He gets officiated differently. He’s missed the last few days in practice because he tweaked his back, so we were really happy to have him back and he pushed through adversity tonight.”
Robbins led the Saints with 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Mason Matteson had eight points and three rebounds, and Ethan Hodson had seven points and three assists. Jake Jennings had six rebounds, two steals and two assists alongside three points, and John McKee finished with five points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field.
The win sees the Saints qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
“We’ve been close, we’ve been on the brink,” Weaver said Friday. “This group of seniors were eighth graders when I first came here. It is really special to see them get into state. It is so big for us for both this year and moving forward.
Our seniors did an incredible job tonight, but our underclassmen Braden Roberts — taking a couple charges — and John McKee and Collin Matteson hit some timely 3s that really pushed our lead. It was awesome to see.”
