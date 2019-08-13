GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Oklahoma Christian basketball player Connor Atkinson — who's also an aspiring race-car driver — fared well on Saturday in her first racing event of the summer.
Atkinson, a rising senior from Hutchinson, Kan., competed in the A-Class division at Airport Raceway, winning the dash race and finishing second in the A feature race. Atkinson drove Johnson Racing's car No. 86x.
Atkinson has been driving sprint cars and micro midgets since 2011, competing at race tracks throughout the Midwest. She says she hopes to race soon in Oklahoma, perhaps at I-44 Speedway in southwest Oklahoma City.
In basketball, Atkinson spent two seasons at Hesston (Kan.) College, where she set school records for 3-pointers in a season (56) and career (101), before transferring to OC before the 2018-19 season. As a junior for the Eagles, she played in 18 games, averaging 1.9 points per game. She scored a career-high 12 points in a win over Kansas Christian last Dec. 15.
