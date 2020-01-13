CHICAGO — Edmond North’s volleyball standout Kamryn Bacus has been named the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.
Bacus, alongside four other seniors, was crucial in the Huskies Class 6A State Championship claim during the 2019 season. She’s the third Edmond North athlete to be chosen for Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the award’s 35 year history.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Bacus as Oklahoma’s best high school volleyball player. She will now be a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Huskies to a 30-6 record and the aforementioned Class 6A State Championship this past season. Bacus amassed 617 kills, 410 digs, 669 blocks and 566 service aces while posting a .365 kill percentage. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,812 kills and 1,268 digs.
Bacus is also an active participant in #Play4Rian, which raises funds to benefit childhood cancer research in honor of her friend, Rian Sanderson, who passed away when she was 11. Bacus has volunteered locally as a youth volleyball coach and has donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.
Bacus has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Lipscomb University in Tennessee this fall.
Bacus is also talented in the classroom, where she’s managed a 3.55 GPA.
Recently, Bacus joins Edmond North’s Hannah Rose Frohling as a recipient of the prestigious award. Frohling was selected during the 2015-2016 school year. Recent recipients of the award also include Christian Heritage’s Olivia Curtis in 2018-2019, Edmond Memorial’s Alli Evans in 2016-2017 and Norman North’s Audrey Alford in the 2014-2015 school year.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field. The committee will also select on National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which work with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished, veteran prep sports journalists to determine state winners in each sport.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Bacus has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.
According to release, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundred of professional and college championships since the program’s inception in 1985, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
