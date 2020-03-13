Edmond Santa Fe’s longtime basketball girls head coach Paul Bass has stepped down from his position coaching at the school, Edmond Public Schools announced Thursday morning.
Bass had spent the last 25 years with the school in a head coaching position. During his tenure, the Edmond Santa Fe girls basketball team qualified for 14 state tournaments, including a streak of 11 consecutive qualifications that spanned from 2009 to last season’s state semifinals.
Bass and the Wolves were crowned back-to-back Class 6A State Championships across the 2011 and 2012 basketball seasons.
Edmond Public Schools’ Athletic Director Mike Nunley mentioned he was saddened to deliver the news, stating that Bass brought much more than success to the school during his quarter century spent at the helm.
“We can discuss state championships, the trips to the state tournament, the regional tournament wins, but what is most important or stands out to me has been the impact Paul has had on the sport,” Nunley said Thursday. “He is a true girls basketball lover, if the game is being played (at any level) I would see Paul in the stands in his basic wear — his Edmond Santa Fe gear.
“We will begin the process of looking for the successor for Coach Bass. We will not replace him, but will look to find the next leader of the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.