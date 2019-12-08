Offensive dominance from forwards Skyler Vann and Brenna Burk helped the Deer Creek Antlers over the No. 1-ranked Norman Tigers Tuesday night in Deer Creek’s P.A.A.C.
Vann made 10 of her 17 shots in the win for a team-best 27 total points. Included in the points was a 6-for-9 clip from the free-throw stripe.
Vann’s defense was impactful, too, where she printed three Norman turnovers with steals, while also tallying a block.
Burk had the most efficient shooting night for the team herself. She netted six of her eight attempts for 14 points in the upset win.
Both Burk and Vann each made a 3-pointer, too, and the pair combined for 13 rebounds.
Bri Scott helped on the boards, too, tying Vann’s team-high of nine rebounds Tuesday with nine of her own. She also had 13 points and an assist.
Deer Creek’s scoring was rounded out Tuesday by Angel Scott’s 11 points (4-for-7, one 3-pointer), five points each from Daija Sims’ (2-for-3, one 3-pointer) and Jenna Marshall (one 3-pointer), and two points on two made free-throws from Rylei Patterson.
Norman came into Tuesday’s contest ranked atop the Oklahoma Secondary School’s Athletic Association’s first weekly rankings. Deer Creek was found twelfth.
