The University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team erased a 16-point second-half deficit before dropping a double-overtime thriller to Oklahoma Baptist Tuesday night, falling 109-105 at Hamilton Field House in the 105th all-time meeting between the two schools.
Central held a lead in the first few minutes of the game, but spent most of the night scratching and clawing to stay within striking distance. The Bronchos finally found that in the final minutes of regulation.
UCO took an 83-81 lead on a Dashawn McDowell layup with 1:32 to play in regulation, only to see the first 40 minutes of action end in an 83-83 tie.
The first overtime period resembled the final minutes of the second half. UCO held a marginal lead for most of the five-minute period. Central went up 91-87 when Dashon Bell made a layup with 44 seconds left. His free-throw with 26 seconds to play put the Bronchos ahead 92-89. OBU missed two free-throws down the stretch, but an offensive rebound and ensuing 3-pointer in the final seconds tied the game, 92-92, and forced a second extra period.
OBU took the early lead in the second overtime period, and it was the Bronchos coming back again, tying the game 95-95. The game was also tied 101-101 with 1:58 to play thanks to a Seth Hurd layup. He was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free-throw to give UCO a late lead. Unfortunately, OBU hit a 3-pointer moments later and the Bronchos couldn't recover down the stretch.
McDowell led the Bronchos in scoring Tuesday night, pouring in 21 points. He also had five rebounds and a pair of steals. Cam Givens added 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Bell scored 19 points. The trio was a combined 22-for-25 from the free-throw line.
Central hit 38 total free-throws Tuesday night, a season-high. The Bronchos were 38 of 44 from the line. UCO shot 31 of 70 overall from the floor.
Central held a small lead on early in the first half. D.J. Basey had a huge slam dunk that put the Bronchos up 8-7 with 15:56 to play. Jayln Turner had a big play himself, scoring a layup while drawing a foul. He tied the game with the and-1 free-throw, 13-13, with 13:57 to play. But OBU followed that with an 11-0 run over the next 2:49 and held that lead until the final minutes of regulation.
Basey added a season-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds on the night. Hurd scored eight. Turner finished with six, as did Cooper Clark in his return to the court after a six-week layoff from a foot injury. Carson Calavan, Justin Nimmer, and Colt Savage all scored five points.
Central Oklahoma wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule with Tuesday's game. UCO will return to MIAA play Saturday in Wichita, Kan. against Newman. UCO returns to Hamilton Saturday, Jan. 4 against Central Missouri.
