Freshman Katie Bosley finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes to lead the Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles’ efforts in the Velma-Alma Invitational Track Meet on Friday.
Bosley was runner-up in the 100 meters with a time of 12.47, just .30 out of first place, and came back for a 26.12 to take second in the 200 meters. Teammate Sudith Thun was sixth in the 200 with a time of 28.08.
For the boys, Jose Garcia took second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:30.02 and teammate Joshua Pitzer claimed the third place medal with a time of 11:30.50. Pitzer also placed in the 1600, taking fifth in 5:06.22.
Noah Bosley was third in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.87 and both boys 400 (46.81) and 3200 (9:24.90) meter relay teams finished in fourth place for the Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.