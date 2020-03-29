Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Noah Bosley is an athlete that collegiate track coaches would be lucky to have on their rosters, said Bosley’s head coach Geoff Kingsley.
Bosley, like many other unsigned spring-sport, senior athletes has had his final season of high school competition cut short due to cancellations because of the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
Bosley’s attitude is what separates him from most, Kingsley said, because he’s become a pseudo-assistant coach when helping other runners on Academy’s middle and high school teams.
“He’s a hard worker and a great team leader,” Kingsley said. “At a small school like ours, he actually mentors a lot of the younger athletes and is like a volunteer assistant coach with our middle school kids.”
The OSSAA’s decision Thursday to cancel the spring sport seasons halts Bosley’s showcase of his track abilities, but not before the senior rattled through a new personal best in his season-opening meet earlier this month.
Running at Velma-Alma High School on March 12, Bosley blasted through the 110-meter hurdles for a personal best 16.87. Bosley also runs the 300-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash, too, where the sprinter’s personal best-times are 42.38 and 11.66, respectively. Both times were recorded during his junior season.
