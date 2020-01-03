No. 6-ranked Central Oklahoma returns from a lengthy break Saturday when the Bronchos go out of town to host a home dual.
UCO will take on Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m. at Collinsville High School.
The Bronchos — who haven't competed since a runner-up finish at the Midwest Classic back on Dec. 14-15 — are 2-0 in duals, while the Tigers from Arkadelphia, Ark., are 2-1. Central owns a big 11-2 lead in the series and has won the last four meetings.
"We've had some good practices since we got back from the Christmas break and our guys are excited about getting started again," head coach Todd Steidley said. "We're looking forward to having the dual at Collinsville so that our fans from the Tulsa area can see us.
"It's a long season, but now we're starting to get down to crunch time as we build toward the regional and national tournaments."
UCO jumped 10 spots in the NCAA Division II rankings that came out Wednesday in moving from 16th to sixth behind five ranked individuals. Heath Gray leads that group as the No. 2-rated 184-pounder, while 157 Ty Lucas is fourth, 125 Tanner Cole and 165 Dayton Garrett are sixth and 197 Kalin Winkler is 10th.
Heath's 15-1 record leads the Bronchos and the junior star has already recorded 13 bonus-point wins (nine major decisions, three technical falls, one fall). An All-American last season, Heath sports an impressive 51-3 career mark at UCO with 34 bonus wins.
Garrett also has 15 victories on the season and is 15-4 with six bonus wins.
UCO's probable lineup for Saturday:
125 - Tanner Cole, So. (11-4); 133 – Noah McQuigg, Jr. (6-6); 141 – Nate Keim, So. (11-6) or Von Gray, So. (3-7); 149 – Brik Filippo, So. (10-6) or Zachary Moore, Sr. (11-4); 157 – Ty Lucas, So. (8-6); 165 – Dayton Garrett, Jr. (15-4); 174 – Gage McBride, Jr. (6-4); 184 – Heath Gray, Jr. (15-1); 197 – Kalin Winkler, Jr. (12-5); Hvy – Garrett Beier, Jr. (6-6).
The Bronchos follow Saturday's match with a trip to Louisville, Ky., Jan. 10-11 for the NWCA Division II National Duals.
