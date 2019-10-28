PITTSBURG, Kan. — Central Oklahoma gave up leads in the first two sets to fall in a big hole and couldn't recover in dropping a four-set Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics decision to Pittsburg State Tuesday night at John Lance Arena.
The Bronchos succumbed 26-28, 22-25, 25-19, 13-25 in having a brief two-match league winning streak stopped. UCO fell to 15-7 overall and 7-5 in the conference in losing to the Gorillas for the second time this season.
"We had our chances in the first two sets and just didn't get it done," head coach Edgar Miraku said. "It's a disappointing loss, but we just have to put it behind us and move on."
Central hit just .160 in the match, making 20 attack errors.
Lauren Jenkins led the Bronchos with 13 kills, while Courtney Lane had eight. Amanda Desch and Bailey Combs had seven kills apiece, with Desch adding 21 assists and 13 digs. Dominique Lipari led the defense with 20 digs.
UCO jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the first set on a Jenkins kill and was up 6-2 after a PSU error. The Gorillas came back to tie it at 10-all and went on to take a 19-16 lead before the Bronchos rallied.
Central pulled even at 21-21 on a Combs kill and Malia Kaaiohelo block before going ahead 24-23 and having a chance to serve for the set. PSU held on and went on to claim the 28-26 victory.
Jenkins had three early kills in sparking UCO to a 9-4 lead in the second set only to see the Gorillas reel off five straight points in tying it. The Bronchos led 17-14, but PSU used an 8-2 run to take the lead for good.
Central took the early lead again in the third set, jumping ahead 6-1, 10-4 and then 14-7. The Gorillas got within 17-14, but Lane had two kills while Jenkins had a kill and block the rest of the way as the Bronchos closed out the set.
But there would be no dramatic comeback as Pitt State broke away from a 6-6 tie in the fourth set to close out the win.
UCO returns to Edmond this weekend for a pair of conference matches, hosting unbeaten Nebraska-Kearney yesterday night and Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.