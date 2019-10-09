The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team returned to its winning ways Sunday afternoon when the 14th-ranked Bronchos beat Nebraska-Kearney 4-1 in a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association game at Tom Thompson Field.
Central is now 7-1-2 this season and has a 2-1-0 record in league play.
"We played well today in a lot of different areas and I'm proud of the team for that," UCO head soccer coach Mike Cook said. "We started a little slow but we kept creating opportunities and the girls did a great job of keeping the pressure on. We need to continue to fight like that for 90 minutes every time out."
Central Oklahoma went to the locker room at halftime in a 1-1 tie with UNK. The Lopers had only scored one goal in nine games heading into Sunday's match. They equaled that mark with a first half goal against the Bronchos.
But Central, who led 1-0 earlier in the game, responded with three second-half goals to seal the victory. Madison Motil (12'), Taryn Kedzior (52'), Haley Post (66'), and Brooke Moore (75') all put shots in the back of the net Sunday as UCO cruised to the win.
Motil struck first. She headed home a goal off a corner kick from Asha Haile to put UCO up 1-0 in the 12th minute. Kearney responded with a breakaway strike from Megan Merkel, who shot from outside the 18-yard box and put the shot over the outstretched arms of Central keeper Kaitlyn Asher. That tied it 1-1 after 17 minutes of play.
In the second half, Kedzior replicated Motil's goal with a header off the corner from Haile that gave UCO the lead in the 53rd minute. The Bronchos never looked back.
Post also scored on a header. She took a clean cross from Monika McGee near the back post and headed home her third goal of the season to give UCO a 3-1 lead. Brooke Moore added a goal herself on a pass from Katie Gasaway in the 75th to make it 4-1.
Central Oklahoma outshot Nebraska 33-5 on the day. The Bronchos put 16 shots on goal, keeping that pressure on throughout the afternoon.
Asher played all 90 minutes in goal for the Bronchos. The junior didn't make any saves though. Of UNK's five shots, only one was on target and that was the lone goal for the Lopers.
Central Oklahoma is now 7-1-2 on the season. The Bronchos played nine of their first 10 games at home and came out of that stretch with only one loss. Now UCO will play six of the final eight games of the 2019 regular season on the road. That begins Friday in Joplin, Mo. against Missouri Southern.
