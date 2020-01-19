The University of Central Oklahoma women's basketball team crushed Northeastern State 83-63 Wednesday night in a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association matchup.
Central improved to 13-3 with the win, its fourth-straight overall, and is now 7-1 in the MIAA.
"We played with a good intensity tonight," UCO head coach Guy Hardaker said. "We didn't start great, but we made a few adjustments and got it going. It's always good to get a win and it's always good when you get to play everybody."
Central had three score in double figures Wednesday, led by Clary Donica's career-high and game-high 16 points. Donica also had a game-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists. She was six-for-nine from the floor, three-for-five from behind the arc, and added one of her two free-throws.
Kelsey Johnson chipped in 14 points on six-of-eight shooting, knocking down one 3-pointer and one free-throw. She added five rebounds and five blocked shots. Micayla Haynes scored 12 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
UCO got off to a solid start Wednesday. After Haynes scored the first basket of the game, NSU knocked down a 3-pointer to go up 3-2. Donica made a layup of her own on the next possession and the Bronchos never trailed again.
Central forced NSU to just four-of-13 shooting in the first quarter, and forced five turnovers, leading 18-13 after the first 10 minutes.
UCO picked up the pace after NSU made a second-quarter rally to tie the game, 21-21. But UCO answered that with a 10-2 run over the next three and a half minutes. Johnson scored seven of the team's 10 points during the run, with Haynes knocking down a 3-pointer as well. UCO led by as many as 14 in the quarter, going up 41-27 before the half.
Central opened it up even more in the third quarter, going a blistering five-for-five on 3-pointers in the first four minutes to build a 25-point lead, 56-31. UCO would cool off as the quarter went on, but still held a commanding lead. Its 26-point lead, 59-33, was the biggest of the game through three quarters. Central led 65-46 heading into the final 10 minutes.
UCO cruised the fourth quarter, keeping NSU at bay. The Bronchos outscored the Riverhawks 19-18 in the final frame.
Every Broncho that played, 12 in all, scored on Wednesday. Along with Donica, Johnson, and Haynes, Shatoya Bryson added nine points to help the cause. She hit a pair of 3-pointers and swiped four balls on defense to lead UCO's 12 total steals.
Jaci Littell and Kaci Richardson both scored seven points, Lauren Chancellor added five, McKenna Pulley scored four, Brooke Rayner scored three, and Aliyah Llanusa, Tayler Factor, and Maddie Harelson all scored two.
Central Oklahoma will be home for one more game this weekend, hosting Rogers State Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
