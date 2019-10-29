The University of Central Oklahoma soccer team wrapped up a perfect weekend with a 3-1 win over Missouri Western Sunday afternoon at Wantland Stadium.
The Bronchos won both contests this season to vault from seventh to fourth-place in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association standings as the final week of the season enters sight. UCO is now 10-4-2 overall this season and has a 5-4 record in league play.
The Bronchos play at Newman (Friday) and at Rogers State (Sunday) to close out the regular season. The top four teams in the league standings will host an MIAA Tournament game Friday, Nov. 8.
Central Oklahoma got a well-rounded effort Sunday. Kelsie Eason scored a pair of goals in the first 13 minutes of the match and Haley Post added the final tally on the scoreboard in the second half. The Broncho defensive unit limited virtually every opportunity for Missouri Western, holding the Griffons to only four shots on the day. And Kaitlyn Asher made one save on the two shots she faced. The MWSU goal deflected off a player and changed directions, making it nearly impossible to save.
Eason found open space early in the match and fed a ball up to Asha Haile, who also had space to work on the left side of the box. Haile sent it back to Eason, who scored her 12th goal of the year to make it 1-0, Central, in the seventh minute of play.
Eason's 12th goal tied her with Haile for the team lead. But just moments later, Eason found space again and this time took it all the way herself. She blew past the MWSU back line and had a one-on-one with the goalie, who she beat to put home her second goal of the match and her now team-leading 13th of the season.
The score would remain 2-0 though halftime despite the Bronchos outshooting the Griffons 12-1.
In the second half, Missouri Western thought it had scored a goal to cut the lead in half, but the flag was up on 2-on-1 break and the Griffon goal was whistled off. UCO capitalized moments later.
Haile earned her second assist of the day when she found an all-alone Haley Post on the back side of the box. Post, who took seven shots on the day, put this one in the back of the net and gave the Bronchos a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute.
Missouri got on the scoreboard late, but never could put any serious chances together.
Central outshot MWSU 26-4 on the day. The Bronchos put 14 shots on goal to Missouri's two. Eason and Post both took seven shots while Haile took five. Eden Jones (three), Madison Motil (two), and Monika McGee (one) also fired off shots on Sunday.
Central Oklahoma will look to avenge an early season tie with Newman this Friday in Wichita, Kan. The Bronchos played to a scoreless draw against its newest conference foe in a non-conference match in Edmond last month. UCO will then go to Claremore next Sunday to take on Rogers State. The Bronchos won 4-1 over RSU — also new to the MIAA — in a non-conference meeting in September.
