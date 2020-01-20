Camryn Givens missed a jump shot from the free-throw line and time ran off the clock during the scramble for the rebound and the University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team lost 58-56 to Northeastern State Wednesday night in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.
UCO is now 7-10 on the season and 4-4 in league play.
UCO charged back just to have a chance Wednesday. The Bronchos trailed 35-25 at halftime and continued a rough night in the first five minutes of the second half. UCO was down 44-29 with 14:02 to play before a sensational rally that changed the game.
UCO went on a 20-5 run over the next nine minutes. Cooper Clark started the run with a 3-pointer. UCO went seven-for-14 over the next 8:24, chipping and chipping away. Dashon Bell made a layup with 5:03 to play that tied the game, 49-49, capping off the run.
Unfortunately for the Bronchos, NSU responded with an 9-4 run to follow. Central chipped away again, and Clark hit another 3-pointer with 1:09 to play that made it 58-56. Northeastern missed a shot with 18 seconds left that gave the Bronchos one final shot. Following a timeout, Givens got a shot up with less than two seconds on the clock, but it rimmed out.
Givens led the Bronchos with 15 points Wednesday night. He scored a game high on five-of-12 shooting, adding a perfect five-for-five night at the free-throw line. Givens also had a game-high nine rebounds on the night.
Central struggled in the first half, putting itself in a tough position in the first 20 minutes. UCO shot just nine-of-24 overall from the floor, and hit only one of their nine 3-pointers. A dozen turnovers also hampered the Broncho effort.
Givens scored the first basket of the game and added a free-throw to it after being fouled. Central held that 3-0 lead for the first 3:55 of the game. NSU tied it with a 3-pointer, then took a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Jayln Turner led the Bronchos with seven points off the bench. He hit three of his six shots and added one free-throw.
Bell and Clark both scored eight to help the Broncho offense, which ended the night 20-of-52 shooting from the floor. UCO was just four-of-19 from outside the arc.
Central Oklahoma is back in action at home again this weekend. The Bronchos host Rogers State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
