Madison O'Dell and Susana Oliveras both shot 75 to lead Central Oklahoma on the first day of the UCO Golf Classic Monday at the Golf Club of Edmond.
The Bronchos are second in the standings after finishing with a 306 total on the 5,976-yard, par-71 course. Arkansas Tech leads UCO by two shots, while Tarleton State is third in the 17-team field at 308 and Central Missouri fourth at 309.
Tuesday's final round will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
O'Dell and Oliveras are tied for sixth in the individual standings, just two shots behind leader Kira Mestl of Fort Hays State. UCO also got a 77 from Faith Stewart, while Sydney Roberts came in with 79 and Emma Shelley had an 85.
Arin Zachary shot 78 and Kinsley Hall 83 playing as individual medalists.
Oliveras started ominously, hitting two balls in the water on No. 1 in making a nine on the par-4 but bounced back to go one-under the rest of the way in shooting 75. The freshman sensation followed the opening-hole debacle with seven straight pars before birdieing the par-5 ninth for a front-nine 41, then had seven pars, a birdie and a bogey in coming back with an even-par 34.
O'Dell was one-under after four holes before making four straight bogeys and then parred No. 9 to go out in three-over 40. The sophomore birdied the par-3 10th hole, followed with four consecutive pars and then had back-to-back bogeys before finishing with two pars for a back-nine 35 for her 75.
Stewart offset a bogey on No. 2 with a birdie on the par-4 fourth to get to even par, but was four-over the next five holes in shooting a front-nine 41. She was one-over on the back before birdieing the par-4 15th, then bogeyed two of the final three holes in closing with a 36 in shooting 77.
Roberts had five pars, three bogeys and a birdie in going out in two-over 39 and then was five-over after four holes on the back nine before playing the final five holes one-over to come back with a 40 for her opening 79.
Shelley got off to a rough start, playing the first four holes seven-over and wasn't able to recover in carding her opening 85.
