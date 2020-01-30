Zachary Moore's stunning third-period fall and Cody Karstetter's last-second heroics propelled No. 6-ranked Central Oklahoma to a thrilling 20-17 victory over No. 7 Lindenwood Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
The two teams won five matches apiece and Moore's fall turned out to be the difference in the tense back-and-forth battle.
"That was a great dual and both teams really battled," head coach Todd Steidley said. "We had some guys step up, especially Cody and Zac. It was a tough match and fortunately we came out on top."
Moore notched his team-leading 12th fall of the season at the 5:19 mark in his 149-pound battle with fourth-ranked Danny Swan, while Karstetter knocked off No. 10 Tanner Hitchcock 4-3 at 133 with a late takedown.
The Bronchos, now 9-1 on the season, also got a technical fall from 184 Heath Gray along with wins from 157 Ty Lucas and 197 Dalton Abney.
Fifth-ranked Tanner Cole was out with the flu at 125 and LU's third-rated Carlos Jacquez posted a technical fall to give the Lions a 5-0 lead. Karstetter gave UCO a big boost in the next match, scoring a takedown with eight seconds remaining to take the lead and holding on to secure the upset.
Lindenwood won at 141, but Moore followed with his big pin to put the Bronchos in front. Moore had a 5-3 lead early in the third period when he whipped Swan to his back and got the pin.
The third-ranked Lucas clinched a tough 5-2 win with a takedown in the final minute to give Central a 12-8 lead, only to see the Lions win the next two bouts to go up 14-12.
Gray put the Bronchos ahead to stay with a methodical 21-6 technical fall. The top-ranked junior racked up eight takedowns and a near-fall to end the match early in the third period and notch his 22nd straight win.
Abney made it a 20-14 advantage with a 2-0 shutout, scoring a second-period escape and then adding a riding time point when he controlled Jared McKindley the entire third period.
A fall in the final match at heavyweight would have given Lindenwood the dual on a tiebreaker, but Garrett Beier more than held his own against sixth-ranked Vos Morrow in dropping a 4-1 decision.
UCO returns to action next weekend with back-to-back duals at Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
UCO 20, Lindenwood 17
125 – Carlos Jacquez, LU, tech. fall Studd Morris, 21-6.
133 – Cody Karstetter, UCO, dec. Tanner Hitchcock, 4-3.
141 – Colby Smith, LU, dec. Nate Keim, 4-1.
149 – Zachary Moore, UCO, pinned Danny Swan, 5:19.
157 – Ty Lucas, UCO, dec. Nate Trepanier, 5-2.
165 – Austin Stofer, LU, dec. Dayton Garrett, 8-5.
174 – Abner Romero, LU, dec. Tre'Vaughn Craig, 7-2.
184 – Heath Gray, UCO, tech. fall Sam Pennington, 21-6.
197 – Dalton Abney, UCO, dec. Jared McKindley, 2-0.
Hvy – Vos Morrow, LU, dec. Garrett Beier, 4-1.
