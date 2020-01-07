The University of Central Oklahoma women's basketball team tamed the Lincoln Blue Tigers Monday night with an 88-57 win in a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association game at Hamilton Field House.
Central Oklahoma improved to 10-3 with the win and now has a 4-1 record in league play.
Jaci Littell led the way for the Bronchos with a big stat line, going for 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals. The true freshman went 4-for-10 from the floor, and added an 8-for-10 night at the line to pace the Bronchos.
Clary Donica added 12 points and seven rebounds and Kelsey Johnson scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds to help out the charge for Central.
UCO got off to a hot start Monday night. The Bronchos jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. Donica scored a team-high seven first-quarter points, Aliyah Llanusa scored five off the bench, and Littell and Johnson both added four. Central, which forced 11 first-quarter turnovers, led by as much as 17 points, as it took a 23-6 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.
UCO led by as much as 20 early in the second quarter, going up 29-9 on a Shatoya Bryson layup with just over eight minutes to go. Lincoln made somewhat of a rally in the quarter, getting as close as 11 midway through the second 10 minutes.
Donica led the Bronchos at the halfway point with 10 points. UCO forced 18 first-half turnovers, led by four steals from Bryson. Littell added three first-half steals while Richardson and Llanusa both had two swipes.
Lincoln made another push in the third quarter, pulling as close as 10 points, but the Bronchos were too much power for the Blue Tigers on Monday. UCO built a 58-42 lead after three quarters, and went on to lead by as much as 32 down the stretch.
Llanusa finished with 12 points off the bench, hitting 2 of 3 from behind the arc. McKenna Pulley and Brooke Rayner both scored eight points off the bench as well. Tayler Factor added six, Bryson finished with five and added five steals. Micayla Haynes scored four and Lauren Chancellor added two. Richardson scored three and joined Donica with a game-high seven rebounds.
UCO shot 48.4% overall from the field Monday night, hitting 5-of-17 3-pointers and making 23 of their 31 attempts from the free-throw line. UCO's defense ended the night forcing 33 Lincoln turnovers.
Central Oklahoma will hit the road later this week as MIAA play continues. The Bronchos play at Missouri Southern on Thursday in Joplin before taking on Pittsburg State Saturday in southeast Kansas.
