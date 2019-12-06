OKLAHOMA CITY — Noah McQuigg and Heath Gray outscored their two opponents by a combined 36 points in earning technical falls as Central Oklahoma plastered Oklahoma City 32-6 Thursday night at Abe Lemons Arena.
McQuigg rolled to a 19-1 rout at 133 pounds and Gray posted a 21-3 romp at 184, while 165 Dayton Garrett and 174 Gage McBride also had bonus-point wins for the Bronchos.
UCO, ranked 16th in NCAA Division II, improved to 2-0 while dropping the NAIA No. 6-rated Stars to 5-1.
"I thought we did a good job on our feet and wrestled pretty well overall," said head coach Todd Steidley, whose team held a 22-7 takedown advantage in the dual. "Our guys have really been working hard, so it was good to see them get rewarded tonight."
The Bronchos won eight of the 10 matches, with four of those coming over ranked opponents.
Tanner Cole got UCO off to a quick start at 125, downing sixth-rated Montana Moon 7-1. Cole struck for a takedown in the first 30 seconds of the match, added another takedown in the second and piled up nearly four minutes riding time in the methodical win.
McQuigg dominated from the outset in notching his 19-1 technical fall, scoring three takedowns and three near-falls to end the match with 10 seconds left in the second period.
Brik Filippo scored four takedowns in a 9-4 victory at 149 and Ty Lucas followed with a tough 7-4 triumph over seventh-rated Jon McGowan. Lucas got a reverse with two seconds left in the second period to take a 5-2 lead, then added a takedown early in the third to take a commanding 7-2 advantage.
Garrett nearly scored a fall at the end of the opening period after throwing R. J. Walker to his back and picked up an injury default when Walker was unable to continue.
McBride rolled to an easy 10-1 major decision over fourth-ranked Chase Vincent. McBride took the lead with a four-point move late in the first period, added another takedown at the end of the second stanza and secured the bonus-point win on a takedown with one second remaining.
Gray overpowered Kaden Truelove at 184, recording four near-falls and three takedowns in his 21-3 technical fall. It was the eighth bonus-point win in a 10-1 start for the second-ranked junior star.
Kalin Winkler prevailed 9-2 over 14th-rated Easton Rendleman at 197 for UCO's sixth straight win, scoring nine straight points to overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
Central Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma City 6
125 – Tanner Cole, UCO, dec. Montana Moon, 7-1.
133 – Noah McQuigg, UCO, tech. fall Austin Renfro, 19-1.
141 – Jaxen Gilmore, OCU, dec. Von Gray, 9-4.
149 – Brik Filippo, UCO, dec. Connor Holman, 9-4.
157 – Ty Lucas, UCO, dec. Jon McGowan, 7-4.
165 – Dayton Garrett, UCO, by injury default over R. J. Walker, 3:00.
174 – Gage McBride, UCO, major dec. Chase Vincent, 10-1.
184 – Heath Gray, UCO, tech. fall Kaden Truelove, 21-2.
197 – Kalin Winkler, UCO, dec. Easton Rendleman, 9-2.
Hvy – Korey Walker, OCU, dec. Garrett Beier, 7-3.
