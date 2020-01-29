An Edmond Memorial and Midwest City tournament championship again came down to the final fourth-quarter shot, but this time it saw the Bulldogs fall, 60-57, Saturday night at Deer Creek.
JV Seat got the ball on an inbound pass three feet outside of the 3-point arc in Saturday’s waning seconds, and with less than three seconds remaining he’d come up off target.
But on Memorial’s colder-than-normal 3-point shooting night, Seat was one of the ones you wanted pulling the trigger. Earlier in Saturday’s contest he sparked a big, second quarter run with a made 3-pointer. The make either gave himself space inside, or it gave the rest of the Bulldogs a spark. Whichever it was, the 3-ball brought Memorial within a single point, and it allowed CJ Campbell to swipe a steal a possession later.
He’d throw it ahead to Keyshon Spotwood for a make to take the lead, and then junior guard Sean Pedulla gave Memorial a four-point lead with their third make from 3-point range at 28-24.
All-in-all, it was a 10-point advantage for Memorial in the second quarter. They outscored Midwest City 23-13 in the frame, with the two big 3-balls and a 9-of-14 shooting clip from 2-point range.
But Midwest City’s Christian Cook answered right after the halftime intermission.
He and the Bombers sunk back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half, and Memorial’s four-point halftime advantage was gone. Pedulla took a gutsy charge early in the fourth quarter — he already had three fouls, two on block/charge calls, but he stood firm and earned Memorial a possession on his third try. The play helped spark Seat two of his second made 3-pointers on just his second shot from beyond the arc.
Despite that, Cook and crew snowballed the half-opening shots all the way to a six-point advantage with just over two minutes remaining.
It was then that Memorial clawed back to get that final shot. Pedulla hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to bring it within a single possession, then MWC’s Cook made two of his free-throws. Immediately, Memorial’s Jake Royal hit on a 3-ball himself, making it 59-57 with 16 seconds remaining.
Cook missed one of his two ensuing free-throws, though, and Memorial ultimately saw an inbound try underneath the basket with two seconds left. The stiff MWC defense forced Seat so far outside the arc that he was approaching NBA range, and with a hand in his face he still hit rim, but the combination ultimately meant the shot would be his only miss from deep.
Seat finished with 16 points overall Saturday night, second only to Pedulla’s team-leading 20 points. Pedulla and Seat combined for 5-of-7 from 3-point range, but the Bulldogs went 1-of-7 from deep outside of the pair. The duo combined for 14-of-21 shooting overall, but Memorial struggled to keep up with MWC’s second-half power while making nine of their 20 overall shots that came outside of their two leading scorers.
Pedulla and Seat both were named to the All-Tournament Team after the runner-up finish. Midwest City’s Christian Cook was named the All-Tourney roster’s Most Valuable Player.
Memorial’s next game is against Moore High School on Friday at home.
