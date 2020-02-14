Edmond North's Abraham Aghasedo and Edmond Memorial's J.V. Seat tangle for a rebound Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Bulldogs defend home court from Edmond North
TANNER JOHNSON | THE EDMOND SUN
The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs held off a second half comeback by the Edmond North Huskies to win the night’s opening girls game 45-40.
Katelyn Levings picked up where she left off from Tuesday, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. Overall, she finished the game with 19 points.
It may have been worse, though, according to Memorial head coach Curt Knox, North changed things up defensively in the second half. The move helped limit Levings to just three points in the second half.
“They were definitely concentrating on her a little bit more in the second half,” Knox said. “We were able to get others involved in that second half, and it was a huge win for us no question about it.”
Edmond North's Abraham Aghasedo and Edmond Memorial's J.V. Seat tangle for a rebound Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's C.J. Campbell takes a short jump-shot against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's C.J. Campbell snaps off a pass against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Gabe Seat drives against Edmond North's Dalante Shannon on Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Landry Harris drives against Edmond Memorial's C.J. Campbell.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's J.V. Seat puts up a shot against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jake Royal, left, and Michael Forhan battle Edmond North's Landry Harris for a loose ball Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Landry Harris defends Edmond Memorial's Sean Pedulla on Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Josh Price passes around Edmond Memorial's Ben White on Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Jake Royal lays in a shot against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
The Edmond Memorial bench reacts as Isabel Langenberg shoots for 3 against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ataya Casaus works against Edmond Memorial's Cayren Davis on Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ataya Casaus, left, heads up court after grabbing a loose ball against Edmond Memorial Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ataya Casaus looks for a play against Edmond Memorial Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Cayren Davis takes a 3-point shot against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Baylor Franz faces off against Edmond North's Ataya Casaus Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Baylor Franz passes around Edmond North's Amaia Maxwell Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial freshman Baylor Franz shoots a late 3-pointer to seal the win over Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Akajia Handsom looks for a play to develop against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Kyndal Davis shoots in traffic against Edmond North Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Amaia Maxwell works underneath against Edmond Memorial Friday evening.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: Memorial sweeps North at home
Going into halftime, the Bulldogs had firm control of the game with a 28-13 lead.
But the Huskies clawed at that lead in the second half. A 3-pointer by North’s Graycen Holden capped off a 7-0 run to begin the third quarter, which led to a timeout by Memorial.
The Huskies made up some ground in that third quarter, scoring the same amount of points as they did in the entire first half. Still, the Bulldogs led 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fast-forward to the middle of the fourth and North had cut the lead to just one point with 5:00 remaining.
Memorial slipped back out when Isabel Langenberg made a pair of clutch free-throws. Levings then converted a layup as she was fouled, made the free-throw, and gave Memorial a six-point lead with 3:57 remaining.
North ran on a 4-0 advantage to bring the game into a single possesion, but another clutch 3-pointer by Memorial gave them a five-point lead with 57 seconds remaining.
The Huskies would not score again.
Langenberg finished the game with nine points (3-5 FGs), Cayren Davis tacked on five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 from 3), and Baylor Franz had seven points on 2-for-4 shooting.
Pedulla wills Memorial past North
Sean Pedulla led the way for the Memorial Bulldogs in their thrilling 57-55 win over the Edmond North Huskies. He finished with a game-high 27 points.
“Tonight, was one of the most complete games that he has played,” Memorial head coach Shane Cowherd said. “Sean is starting to understand how to manipulate the game, and how to be able to use teammates even more effectively. As a result of those things, we had some key guys be able to play with some confidence, and we had some guys hit some big-time shots in big-time moments.”
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led the Huskies 16-15.
There were three lead changes in the second quarter alone, but Dalante Shannon helped North pull ahead going into halftime, he scored eight straight points for the Huskies, followed by a 3-pointer from Landry Harris. North led Memorial 31-27 at half.
With 5:10 remaining in the third quarter, the Huskies took their biggest lead of the game after a couple possessions of rebounds and put backs by North’s Abraham Aghasedo. The glasswork moved things to 38-31 North, and Memorial was forced into a timeout.
In the next few possessions for the Bulldogs featured hustle plays by Jake Royal, a 3-pointer by CJ Campbell, and free-throws for JV Seat. The spree cut the North lead to just three going into the fourth.
Memorial started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run. A jump-shot by Seat, and a transition layup by Royal gave them the lead, 48-44, with about four minutes remaining.
That’s when Pedulla took over. He scored the team’s next seven points, Memorial led the game 55-52 with four seconds left, and the Huskies were forced to foul Campbell. He made both free throws, and North’s Harris made a 3-pointer as time expired.
Memorial finished Friday’s win on an 18-13 run.
Seat finished with nine points, Royal finished with seven points, Campbell tacked on six points, and Ben White added two points.
