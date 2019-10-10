The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs are state bound.
Memorial rallied late Thursday morning, scoring three unanswered runs to force extra innings with the hosting and favored Mustang Broncos. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, freshman Leah McAnally capitalized on two opportunistic base runners by sending a walk-off single careening into left field.
“We are so proud of Leah for battling through adversity and staying in there,” head coach Janet Chartney said of her freshman’s walk-off winner. “She did a really good job at fighting and working hard. It was great to see her get a key hit when the opportunity presented itself.”
The walk-off eliminates Mustang from postseason play. The Broncos had only 11 losses this season — three of them were handed by Edmond’s Bulldogs.
Chartney said that’s because the Bulldogs have been improving all season. Currently, they might be playing their best softball of the season. Meanwhile, she felt like Mustang peaked early and have since plateaued in performance.
“I think we really came along as a team and got stronger,” Chartney said. “They peaked early and haven’t played as well late in the season. The two games they did get us were ourselves committing errors. Realistically I knew both games we were right there with them, and our bats came alive today and they went a little more flat.”
McAnally’s winner only encapsulated just how dangerous the middle of the Memorial lineup can be. Memorial entered that extra, eighth inning with their three-, four- and five-hole hitters due up. Emersen Heron laced a first-pitch single to center field, just before Mustang elected to pitch around clean-up hitter Jill Dickson. It was the only logical choice, Dickson had already tallied three home runs in the regional’s first day of play.
After an unsuccessful sacrifice bunt, that brought up McAnally with one-out on the board. She’d turn into her third pitch of the at-bat, sending it to left field. The hit bought Dickson — now standing on second — time to round and get home.
In fact, Dickson scored three of Memorial’s four runs in the win. She’d go 3-for-3 from the plate, too, while drawing the late-inning walk that was ultimately the difference.
After the game, Coach Chartney mentioned just how special Dickson had been in this week’s regional tournament.
“She did a really good job,” Chartney said. “Obviously Jill saw the ball really well, and she helped us score and give us opportunities.”
For Memorial to give McAnally a moment, though, they had to claw to get back into Thursday’s opening game.
Emersen Heron entered to pitch midway through the second inning. Then trailing 2-0 after Mustang pushed two runners across in the top of the first, Heron bowed up and threw just north of six innings of dominant softball. She’d strike out six Mustang batters, allow only three hits and give up no earned runs. One unearned did trip across in the top of the fourth, but that was the final Mustang run.
“(Jill) was a little sore from yesterday,” Chartney said. “They were attacking her a little more today, so Emersen came in and did a great job. Our defense made some key plays. It was just a great team effort.”
The Bulldogs, though, quickly offset it. Dickson sent a two-out single to left before Mandi Lenon advanced her to scoring position with a walk. Then, McAnally pounded an error-ball through the hot corner and Dickson showed a preview of the eighth inning by scoring from second.
The ‘Dogs were still down two, though, before a rally in the sixth knotted things up.
Heron led off that inning with a double; Dickson singled to move her to third. Mandi Lenon forced another Mustang error and Heron scored, just before McAnally grounded out to second base to allow Dickson to score on the throw.
The rally ultimately meant extras for Thursday, with Heron and the Bulldog defense absorbing a one-out baserunner in the top of the eighth before winning it a half inning later.
Heron finished from the plate with two hits and a double, and Beth McAnally was 1-for-4 from the Memorial leadoff spot. Dickson had her three, and McAnally was credited with one and two RBIs in the victory.
