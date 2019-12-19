The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs saw a team podium finish this weekend at the Perry Invitational Wrestling Tournament this weekend.
Defending state champion Cruz Aguilar and Memorial’s 138-pound standout Bam West garnished enough points with their bracket-topping efforts to lift the Bulldogs up to the third-place team finish this weekend.
Joining the 113-pound Aguilar and West with other individual podium finishes were 120-pound Garrett Johnson and 152-pound Jackson Oplotnik. Johnson finished runner-up in the 120-pound bracket; Oplotnik was third in his respective-weighted frame.
Brock Harris, Jake McCain and Eli Cordy added another trio of fifth-place finishes, too, after the three finished at the same spot across the 126-, 132- and 160-pound brackets.
