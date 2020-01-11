The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs prevailed in a game that came down to the buzzer to knock off the Midwest City Bombers in the championship game of the McGuinness Classic at McCarthy Gymnasium.
Junior guard, Sean Pedulla scored the final bucket to give Memorial the lead with just seconds remaining.
“We were running clear and we just wanted to make sure that we played with rhythm,” said Edmond Memorial head coach Shane Cowherd. “Offensively we have an awful lot of trust in a couple of our guys and Sean [Pedulla] usually makes the right play. I didn’t want to call a timeout in that situation and break any sort of rhythm that he would be moving with or playing and operating with.”
After Pedulla’s score, Midwest City had a chance to tie or win on the other end of the floor and as Cowherd looked at the clock he noticed more time had been added.
“The biggest shock for us was when they put time back up on the clock,” Cowherd said. “Because we didn’t know that until we came out of the timeout and that changed things dramatically. We thought we had 2.8 [seconds] and it turned out to not be that.”
While the Bulldogs were in a timeout, the clock was reset to 4.8 seconds. This gave Midwest City time to go full court length and get a shot at the rim. But the layup rolled off the rim as the final seconds winded down.
“Four point eight [seconds is] a long time,” Cowherd said. "I’m proud of my guys, we still gave Christian [Cook] too good of a look there but I think things would have been a little bit different if we would’ve had a little more time to solidify what the heck we were doing.”
Pedulla had a big night for the Bulldogs. After an 11-point first half, he came out in the third quarter and knocked down four straight 3-pointers to extend Memorial’s lead.
“I’ve been lacking in confidence to be honest,” Pedulla said. “This whole season I haven’t been able to shoot it that well but once that first one got going I was like ‘oh I miss this feeling’ and it just came back and felt good.”
However, once Pedulla finally missed from deep, Midwest City went on an 8-0 run of their own to bring themselves within one point, headed into the fourth quarter. The Bombers then tied the game at 55 with a Christian Cook free-throw with just under three minutes to go. But the Bulldogs held on getting a score from Keyshon Spotwood and two from Pedulla, including the game-winning basket.
“[Pedulla’s] a really talented player and he’s still growing and maturing as that player and he has so much higher of a ceiling, that’s the crazy thing,” Cowherd said. “I’ve coached some really, really good ones, I’ve been blessed, I’ve got great young men that have gone on from Edmond Memorial and he’s right there with a couple of those legendary kids that we’ve had and the thing about him is he’s such a competitor and he’s so hungry to keep working and improving, when the lights are brightest Sean’s going to show up in a big way.”
Pedulla finished the night with 28 points on 57% shooting (8-14) and five 3-pointers.
“Lately I’ve been struggling and today I was just trying to have fun,” Pedulla said. “I play best when I’m having fun and scoring just comes naturally when I’m having fun so that’s what I was just trying to do, is have fun today.”
Edmond Memorial knocked off their final two opponents of the tournament by a combined five points as they beat Choctaw 50-47 and Midwest City 60-58.
“It says we blew a couple leads first of all,” Cowherd said. “That’s not good, but it does say some a little about the grit factor about not giving in when you can give in a little bit and that situation, for us we don’t want to be in that situation we want to make free-throws. If we’re taking care of our business from the free-throw line we’re not in that situation.”
The Bulldogs shot a combined 51% (20-39) from the free-throw line in both games.
“[There’s] so much to build and grow from,” Cowherd said. “Which is why you want these kind of tournaments right now in January and play those kind of opponents, and why we always try to schedule as tough as we can because that’s going to show back up in February and March and our guys now will be more seasoned. They’re going to have some experiences to be able to count back on and understand what they need to do to be able to move forward and be better.”
After this weekend’s tournament, the Bulldogs have now won the Edmond Open and the McGuinness Classic. But Pedulla says their aspirations as a team are much higher.
“Obviously it’s a good accomplishment because of the teams we beat,” he said. “Choctaw and Midwest City are both good teams but at the end of the day we don’t want to look back on the season and say ‘wow we won the McGuinness tournament’ we want to win the state championship. So it’s a good accomplishment but we got more to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.