SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Former University of Central Oklahoma pitcher Holden Capps was promoted to Double A Northwest Arkansas Monday and the Lawton native wasted no time getting started in his debut with the Naturals.
Capps, who led UCO to the NCAA Division II Central Regional final in 2017, entered Tuesday night's game with two outs in the eighth inning. He allowed a hit to the first batter he saw, but struck out the next batter to preserve the NWA lead. The Naturals beat Corpus Christi 5-2.
Capps began his second professional season in Single A Wilmington (Del.) and made 25 appearances there this season. He had a 3-2 win-loss record out of the bullpen and a sharp 1.83 earned run average. Capps struck out 46 batters in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
Capps was joined in Wilmington by another former Broncho, Austin Lambright, who earned a promotion there just a few weeks ago. Lambright, a Friday Harbor, Wash. native, has 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched for the Blue Rocks. Lambright helped UCO win the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association championship in 2018.
Both left-handed relievers, the pair of former Bronchos have become key assets for the Kansas City Royals minor league system.
