WEATHERFORD — The Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles couldn’t stomach a third-quarter punch sent from Class 2A’s No. 14 Cashion High School, with Edmond’s Academy falling 72-59 Thursday afternoon in Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Pioneer Event Center.
Thursday’s entire elimination contest hinged around a caustic half-opening throw sent from Cashion’s locker room. The Eagles had controlled Thursday’s contest throughout the entire first two quarters, but the Wildcats racked up five steals by halfway through the third to eviscerate what was a five-point Academy edge just half a quarter before.
Cashion stopped the Eagles with steals on both of their first two second-half possessions.Then their third came quickly after, seeing a fast-break lay-in that put the ‘Cats up for good Thursday.
The run was up to a 13-2 CHS advantage by the time the fifth Cashion steal came. An OCA timeout tried to stifle the run, but the third-quarter scoring had eventually ballooned to 25-4 Wildcat advantage that ultimately saw them shoot 10-of-16 in the quarter while making all three of their 3-point tries.
Academy clawed back to score double digits in the third, though. Amanni Peterson had beaten the first-half buzzer with a banking 3-pointer, and she’d pick up where she left off in the second half. All three of her second-half 3-point tries rattled in Thursday, and her last was a shot that culled Cashion’s lead down to just eight points with over a half of basketball remaining.
Maci Sons dripped in a 3-pointer then, too, but the Eagles were never able to slip the lead down from eight with Cashion making nine of their last 10 free-throws while Academy was hoping to regain possession.
Cashion vs Oklahoma Christian Academy, Area Consolation First Round in Weatherford, a thread: #okpreps | @edmondsun— Aaron Albertson (@AaronAtTheSun) March 5, 2020
Academy’s Brianna Wietelman led all scorers on Thursday in Weatherford. A dominant first-half 14 saw her grab a double-double after just 16 minutes of run time. She’d finish with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting within the 3-point arc, and she tallied 14 rebounds, seven blocks and two assists in the loss.
Sydney Duncan was next for Academy’s scoring ventures. She finished with 13 Thursday while drawing a defender one-on-one for the majority of Area Consolation bout. She picked up three quick, consecutive baskets midway through the second while shooting 4-for-9 overall.
Peterson was right behind with 12 on all 3-point makes. She also had four rebounds and two assists, and Caton Adair was crucial in Academy’s early advantage after she scored seven points in the first quarter.
That five-point half advantage also came on Academy crashing the glass. The Eagles already had a four-rebound advantage by the end of the first quarter, with Wietelman and Peterson grabbing critical boards in the first half.
Thursday’s loss eliminates the Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles from contention for the Class 2A Area Consolation tournament. Their season ends with a 15-13 record, with a district championship, regional consolation championship, and regular-season wins over ranked teams Chisholm (3A No. 17) and Guthrie (5A No. 13).
