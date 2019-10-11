The Lone Star Conference named Oklahoma Christian's Kelsey Castillo on Wednesday as its women's cross country runner of the week.
Castillo, a senior from Edmond, led the Eagles with a 12th-place finish among 351 runners in the second women's collegiate race in the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday. Her time of 18:33.6 was more than 48 seconds better than her previous time in a 5,000-meter cross country race of 19:20.7, which she ran in September 2018 in the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo.
It was Castillo's third career top-15 individual finish in a cross country race and her second this season. Her performance helped the Eagles record an eighth-place finish among 41 teams in Saturday's race, beating the five other LSC teams in the field.
The player-of-the-week award was the first for Castillo in either cross country or track and field. She became the first female OC athlete in any sport to win the weekly LSC honor and only the second overall, joining Andres Brictson of the Eagles' men's golf team.
