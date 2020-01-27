TOPEKA, Kan. — The University of Central Oklahoma men's basketball team lost 65-51 to Washburn Thursday night in a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association clash in Lee Arena.
Central Oklahoma is now 7-12 overall and 4-6 in the MIAA.
Central Oklahoma found an early deficit Thursday, trailing 7-0 after just two minutes of play, but a 7-0 run by the Bronchos followed and settled down any early nerves for Central. Camryn Givens started the run with a jump shot, and hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut it to two, 7-5. Dashon Bell tied the game with a jump shot moments later.
Washburn had another quick burst to regain the lead, but the Bronchos continued to battle back. Givens scored his seventh point of the night to make it 13-9, then back-to-back buckets by Alex Ogunseye cut it to one, 14-13. Dashawn McDowell gave Central its first lead of the game, 15-14, with 11:51 to play.
This trend continued throughout the first half. Cooper Clark used a put-back layup plus a foul to bring the Bronchos to within one, 19-18, and Givens knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to make it 24-21 with just over three minutes to play.
Washburn took a 28-23 lead to the halftime locker room. Central was 10-for-23 from the field in the first half, but the league-leading free-throw shooting team was only 1-for-1 from the line in the first 20 minutes, hampering its early effort.
UCO kept it close for most of the second half, getting within three early, 35-32. But the Bronchos couldn't keep pace in the end. Washburn finished the night shooting 53.2% from the floor, and hit nine 3-pointers. Central was just 17-for-50 overall, 34%, and 3-for-21 from behind the arc. UCO did help its cause later in the game, making 14 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Givens led UCO with 17 points and six rebounds. The sophomore was 5-for-10 from the floor, 3-for-6 from outside, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Bell scored 12 points, Ogunseye eight, and McDowell six. Justin Nimmer and Cooper Clark both added three and Jayln Turner scored two.
Central Oklahoma is back on the road this weekend. The Bronchos will play at Emporia State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.