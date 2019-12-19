Edmond North’s starting quarterback and one of his favorite target-markers saw their names inked up on the annual 6A-II All-District awards released last week.
Edmond North’s tight-end Jack Cheap was named one of two selections to the district’s tight-end spots this year. Cheap — who joined the honors role alongside Norman North’s Jake Roberts — was joined by his quarterback Colby Entwistle atop the roster selections.
Entwistle was selected as one of three quarterbacks for the All-District team alongside Mustang’s Hayden Conrad and Southmoore’s Jaedyn Scott.
Another favorite target of Entwistle’s was found on the list, too, in his wide-out Ryan Mann. Mann was one of five wide receivers honored on the roster, with his selection coming between the company of Owasso’s Payton Lusk, Union’s Kyler Pearson, Norman North’s Cale Cabbiness, and Mustang’s Jordan McFadden.
Tanner Edwards was the Huskies’ sole defensive selection to the All-District rosters, after North’s stand-out linebacker was the first name atop the Outside Linebacker selections.
Like the other 6A districts, North competed in an eight-team district framing that saw them go against half of Class 6A’s most populated schools. Included in their district was state champions Owasso, 6A powerhouses Union and Mustang, and Moore, Putnam City North, Norman North, and Southmoore High School.
