The Chisholm High School Longhorns football team will have its season hinge around a crucial eligibility ruling held with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association and the Garfield County Courts, the OSSAA confirmed Thursday morning.
Chisholm currently sits at the top of District 2A-I with an unblemished district record. Previously, the Longhorns had thought to have clinched the district championship.
Multiple Class 2A football coaches reported to The Edmond Sun that the school was soon facing a ruling on the eligibility of a player who had competed in contests this season.
On Thursday, the OSSAA’s media relations director, Van Shea Iven, confirmed that Chisholm will take part in an eligibility hearing some time tomorrow.
If Chisholm's Damien Rieman is ruled ineligible for play, Iven said all possibilities for consequence to the school are still currently in the air. He was not able to clarify whether the school would only lose the player for future 2019 contests, or if they would face forfeiture punishments, too.
If Chisholm must forfeit contests from earlier this season, that could have heavy impact on the Oklahoma Christian School Saints.
Edmond’s Class 2A school currently sits jockeying for second in that district with Luther High School. If Chisholm was handed a significant forfeiture penalty, then tomorrow’s contest between OCS and Luther would dictate where the district’s championship rests.
A forfeiture would also benefit the Saints and Luther, regardless of who wins tomorrow night. As it stands, the winner of tomorrow’s OCS/Luther clash will earn home-field advantage in the first week of the Class 2A playoffs. Currently — and if no forfeiture penalty is assessed to the district leading Longhorns — only the winner of tomorrow’s contest will earn home-field pride, with the loser likely to visit Meeker (6-3) in Week 1 of the Class 2A playoffs.
