The University of Central Oklahoma dropped a home MIAA contest to Fort Hays State Saturday afternoon, falling 35-7 at Wantland Stadium.
The Bronchos are now 2-3 on the season and 2-3 in league play.
Central Oklahoma had a solid first possession that ended in a punt, and then gave up a touchdown on its first defensive stand of the afternoon. But the Bronchos responded with a big 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to tie the game, 7-7 with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.
On that scoring drive, Will Collins started it off with a 5-yard pass to Amonte Phillips before rushing for a six-yard gain himself. He connected later in the drive with Josh Moore for 19 yards, and again for nine yards. A 5-yard flip pass to Phillips was the scoring play that tied the game. T.J. Roberts added to the drive with runs of 5, 22, and 4.
But Fort Hays State found an answer on defense. The Bronchos punted on their next two possessions, and after Keats Calhoon replaced Collins, he threw an interception. Central turned the ball over on downs before punting once more ahead of halftime. Fort Hays State had built a 28-7 lead by that point.
Central punted on all five of its second-half possessions.
UCO totaled just 238 yards of offense Saturday. Collins and Calhoon combined to go 16-for-30 for 123 yards. Roberts was the leading rusher for the Bronchos, tallying 51 yards on 10 carries. Payton Scott added 23 yards on eight carries. Collins (3-24) and Calhoon (7-17) also added to Central's 115 total rushing yards on the day.
Jason Harris led the Broncho defensive effort with nine tackles, including one for a loss. O'Shay Harris also made eight tackles. Chris Lewis, who had three tackles, and Kolby Underwood, who made four tackles, both had interceptions Saturday.
UCO will turn its attention to next to Central Missouri. The Mules of Warrensburg, Mo. are 5-0 on the season and nationally ranked. UCO will kickoff on the road next week at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.