An Edmond-area teen will get the chance to golf alongside PGA TOUR Champions players next week at the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, Calif.
Asher Clift, 17, of Edmond is one of 78 teens from First Tee chapters across the country selected for the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. He will be paired with a PGA TOUR Champions player and two amateurs. Notable past professionals have included World Golf Hall of Famers Tom Kite and Bernhard Langer and notable amateurs such as Condoleezza Rice and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Host of America’s Funniest Home Videos).
This year’s field of professionals includes World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer,
Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh, and Retief Goosen — who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month in Pebble Beach – as well as defending champion Ken Tanigawa.
Juniors ages 14-18 compete for the Pro-Junior Team title at the links course of the club and also at Poppy HIlls Golf course. Teens and competitors were selected by a national panel of judges based on their understanding and application of the values and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability. The average of the junior field is a 3.1 handicap. Clift boasts a 2.4.
Clift, who enjoys running, playing baseball and driving around the countryside, found the game early, but according to him his love for the sport didn’t manifest until later.
“My neighbor, who played college golf, introduced me to golf,” Clift said. “However, I didn’t fall in love with the game until I was 13 years old. I quit playing baseball and was soon hooked on golf. I haven’t looked back since.
Clift said he enjoys coaching youth golfers in his favorite sport, but that growth in his improvement and love for the game at some of his most significant achievements.
“My most significant golf achievement is the overall progress I have made the past year and a half,” he said. “I have dropped nearly 20 strokes, and my love for the game has grown even more. I am proud of the progress I have made with my character and physical abilities.”
Clift says he hopes to play collegiate golf, where he can study psychology and become a psychiatrist after attending medical school.
First Tee’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that
build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf and events like the PURE
Insurance Championship. This experience opens their eyes to the possibilities in golf and beyond
as they are contemplating post-secondary education and careers, and in some cases, managing
fears and emotions.
Since its inception in 1997, First Tee has introduced golf and it’s inherent values to more than 15
million kids, positively impacting their lives along the way. The PURE Insurance Championship is
one of 10 national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to encourage and motivate kids
as they progress through the program and toward high school graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.