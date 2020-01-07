SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma Christian had trouble shooting and rebounding on Saturday afternoon, while St. Mary's (Texas) played its best home game of the basketball season.
That combination proved unfortunate for OC, which led early but eventually fell 79-47 at Bill Greehey Arena to end a challenging four-game road stretch.
OC (3-8, 3-4 Lone Star Conference) shot 23.2% from the field (13-of-56), including 19.2% from 3-point range (5-of-26). The Rattlers also outrebounded OC 53-34 while shooting 40.9% from the field (27-of-66) and 50% from 3-point range (11-of-22).
"We apparently did not show up ready to play and things snowballed from bad to worse," OC coach Stephanie Findley said. "As the game progressed, you could see the confidence of St. Mary's grow as ours disappeared. The game was very physical and we do not perform well in that environment."
An early 8-0 run by the Lady Eagles, keyed by a 3-point play and a 2-point basket by Kendall Blackburn, put OC ahead 9-5 with 3:05 left in the first quarter, but the Rattlers scored the final nine points of the quarter and never looked back.
St. Mary's (4-7, 3-4) led 28-20 at halftime before outscoring OC 33-12 in the third quarter. Bella Hughes went 6-of-11 from 3-point range and led the Rattlers with 21 points, while Mya Culliver added 13 points and Jessica Barboza had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Blackburn and Kendra Levings — who are in their sophomore seasons after hailing from Edmond’s Deer Creek and Memorial High School, respectively — each scored nine points to lead OC, while Tyra Peck finished with eight points.
OC will return home Thursday to host LSC foe Tarleton State (Texas).
