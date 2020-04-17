Two bags have sat at the foot of my bed.
They have been there since March 12. One bag full of clothes needed for the overnight stay at the State Tournament, and a second bag meticulously packed with scouting reports, team passes, computers, analytic sheets and the like.
They didn’t play.
I have not had the heart to unpack them until today. It is crazy I know, but it is almost as if in unpacking them, I was going to lose the memories and impact that my 2020 Bulldog team made this year. My goodness, but did the world absolutely turn on its ear for my guys that day. Truly though, the madness started the night before.
On Wednesday, March 11, I was sitting at home going over film again for the hundredth time. I knew I wasn’t going to spot something new on film, but I needed it running to help reassure me that I was doing everything possible to help my guys be successful. We were prepared for a good Jenks squad the following afternoon in the State Quarterfinals. I decided to turn on the Thunder game in the background — to help distract me when I needed a break. That’s when Oklahoma, and really our entire country changed in a few moments.
They didn’t play.
To my team: I loved coaching you. You were prepared to accomplish the greatest task, and circumstances outside of your control robbed you. You didn't lose your last game, and very few teams ever get to say that. This team will forever remain one of my greatest joys. #BulldogWay pic.twitter.com/JU9RfYoM7F— Shane Cowherd (@CoachSCowherd) March 25, 2020
I remember calling my wife who was running a couple of errands. She was also listening on the radio as the cancellation unfolded. We both knew the game cancellation probably had to do with Covid-19, but no one knew the chain of events that would transpire next. Throughout that evening I kept checking to see if the state tournament was still on. I was hoping my guys would get the opportunity to compete for the school’s next state title — a prize they had worked so hard to prepare for. I finally went to bed at midnight, full of questions about the upcoming day. Would this impact us? How dangerous is this mystery virus? Could my kids be in danger? How will I handle the following morning’s trip to Tulsa, the walk-through, the hotels, the meals, etc?
On Thursday I got up early to check for OSSAA news, and to check with my district administrators. I got the news that everything was still going to happen according to schedule. I packed everything into my car to head for the gym, but I couldn’t shake the nagging feeling that this wasn’t going to be like any other day. My coaching staff and players arrived early for a walk-through on our home court, and a Swine Week assembly send off. I remember distinctly walking off the court that morning to the proud roar of our student body. At that moment our guys were ready to conquer the world. I’m talking — hair standing up on the back of your neck — impressive. There were no thoughts of the virus — it was pure adrenaline and pride in being a Bulldog. It would be the last sound my 2020 Bulldogs would hear from their fan base.
We headed out for Tulsa. Still, everything was on schedule per the OSSAA. I remember being a little nervous that it took us longer to get out of the school than I had hoped, and that it might make us late for a shoot-a-round at Cascia Hall. I had previously scheduled a shoot-a-round at the University of Tulsa, but they were forced to cancel on the morning of the 11th due to Covid-19 concerns. We felt very fortunate to be able to secure another site, and Cascia Hall was most generous in assisting us. Our shoot-a-round began as scheduled at 10:30 am — except my assistants were glued to their phones looking at ever-changing information while I took our guys through game preparations. During this time, we learned the Big 12 canceled, and then all of the major conferences started canceling their tournaments. Our guys were oblivious to this info at the time, for they were on the court. I was certain we would have to hear something at that point that would be postponing the tournament, but every phone call continued to confirm that we were still on. At the end of the prep hour at Cascia, we pulled the guys together to let them know what was going on, but that everything was continuing as scheduled. Our plan was to drive to Tulsa Memorial (game site for quarterfinals), eat a sack lunch prepared by our booster club, and then go in to prepare for the two o’clock tip time.
We ate our lunch together on the bus, and information was flying all over social media and text. It was a little overwhelming to be honest. My mind was now in full caretaker mode — to be transparent I was starting to get nervous about my guys playing and possibly contracting the virus. However, the bus was still full of laughter and camaraderie, which helped ease my tensions. The OSSAA had announced that the games were still on, and we were finishing lunch. As coaches, we were about to announce to the boys that we were gathering our gear and heading into the gym. One of my boys then saw a tweet that stated that the tournament was going to be postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.
Boom.
Information was coming at warp speed. We ascertained that the OSSAA was having a press conference, but most of the reporters were already saying that the tournament was being postponed. I can’t really describe the emotions that followed. I was partly relieved. Relieved that I would not be responsible for a young man contracting or spreading a virus that might endanger lives.
Disappointed. I looked around, and my guys were in shock. We had finished shoot-a-round, and we were actually WALKING UP TO THE GYM. I don’t think my guys felt at that moment that the tournament would be cancelled. This was surely a small blip right? We will make it up soon. I mean, you can’t just cancel a state championship, right? A reporter from the Tulsa World came over to the group of us at the bus and asked to interview both myself and a couple of players. Jenks showed up at that moment as well. The OSSAA had announced by now that we were truly postponed, and no one could even get into the gym. We talked with the Jenks staff for a bit, and then took a dual team picture of both groups on the steps of gym. We were so close to making it happen, but.
They didn’t play.
The bus ride home was surreal. As a coaching staff, we knew that we were not coming back. The information that had exploded across our country by now, confirmed that reality to us. Still, the OSSAA was not ruling out resuming the tournament at another time. As a result, we decided it was important to approach everything to our boys as if we would indeed have the opportunity to compete at some point. We felt they needed that hope to cling to. Spring Break in Oklahoma is indicative of baseball, and I had a couple of guys who were dual sport athletes. I called them up to the front of the bus to discuss how we would transition into this next phase of balancing basketball and baseball in the coming weeks. One was a senior, who truly was probably more talented on the diamond than on the court, but there was a fierce look of determination in his eyes when he told me he was “in this through the end--until we win the state championship.” I felt responsible for keeping that hope and dream alive in that moment, but inside I was truly weeping--for what this group was going to lose, and for the sacrifices they had made along the way. He embodied that to me. A young man who only cared about his teammates and school — and the joy of being able to represent both. Little did I know at the moment that same young man would be sacrificing far more than a few baseball games. It would be a baseball season, school, prom, and possibly graduation. My heart is still truly broken for my guys. I told the whole team that day how much I loved them. That we were going to stay prepared, “Just in case.”
The following day we attempted to have an afternoon of practice (per our district heads). The goal was to stay prepared until the OSSAA said otherwise. That practice was terrible. This team loved being in the gym every day…..until that day. I think there was more realization setting in, and it truly looked like a basketball funeral. As coaches, we attempted to change the atmosphere, but there simply was no joy in the gym that day.
They didn’t play.
Regional championsArea championsMore importantly...as young men, they have shown themselves to be Champions in this thing called life. We graduate some of the finest seniors I've ever coached! Men who will impact greatly the world around them. No greater compliment.— Shane Cowherd (@CoachSCowherd) March 25, 2020
The following Monday of Spring Break, we practiced again. We tried to take all kinds of precautions concerning the virus, but it was a little inadequate looking back. We had a GREAT practice. The guys were flying around, the atmosphere was electric, we were playing with JOY! I think the focus was back on how much they loved being together. When practice ended, we told them all how proud of them we were as coaches, and how much they were loved. That afternoon, the state shut down. That day was the last time so far that my team has been together in one place. A number of days later the OSSAA would announce that the state championships and all spring sports had been cancelled. For the first time since 1918, Oklahoma will not have a basketball state champion in its largest class. We played through the Great Depression, Dust Bowl, WWII, the Cold War, Korea, and Vietnam...but the pandemic finally stopped us. To paraphrase Alfred Lord Tennyson: Tis better to have played and lost, than never to have played at all.
They didn’t play.
Over the weeks since, a lot has changed in our state. We are all affected by this virus, and all of us are experiencing loss of some sort in our lives. My focus has changed a bit. I’m limited as to how I can interact with my athletes, but now I am focusing on their mental health and well-being. I try to send thoughtful quotes or ideas to help keep alive their thoughts and dreams. I want them to continue to nurture what made them special in the first place. It is a long tradition of Edmond Memorial basketball to “play prepared.” Our guys take great pride in being the most prepared team in the state. It truly has become a fabric of their lives. Bulldog Basketball will continue today to prepare. Prepare for an opponent that may never come, but also prepare for life that always has a tendency to explore the unexpected. My focus is shifting back to the positives. I work phone calls daily on recruiting. Chopping film for our guys to send to schools across the country. I continue to text and check on my guys and connect through social media and school Reminds. I want them to know I am still working for them, and more importantly, that I care about them. I’m trying to prepare a mindset that things will improve, and life will eventually return to normal. I can’t wait to see the joy in their eyes again the first time they get back on a court together. They will understand then that the greatest joy is not in winning a state title, but in being together. I want them prepared for that day, and continue to grow as men.
Two bags sat at the foot of my bed…s
They will play.
