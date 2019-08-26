Cox Communications is providing high school football fans multiple ways to follow their favorite teams and athletes. As in previous years, Cox will broadcast the Ford Game of the Week live on YurView in Oklahoma City and Tulsa on channel 3 and 1003 at 7 p.m. exclusively to Cox customers. This year, Cox will feature Edmond schools during at least four different games including the season opener.
Games include: Aug. 30 Yukon vs. Edmond North; Sept. 13 Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang; Sept. 20 Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman North; and Oct. Claremore vs. Memorial.
Cox will also live stream each game on Yurview.com so that fans can follow the action from anywhere. The games will start on Aug. 30 and run through Nov. 8.
“High school football is a perfect way for us to connect with the communities we serve.We are excited to highlight these incredible athletes and bring local high school football into homes all over the state,” said Christine Martin, director of communications. “Providing local, exclusive content, like high school football, is part of our commitment to the communities we serve.”
