Coach Lisa Polcovich said her volleyball team was prepared for their home-opening contest against Stillwater High School on Thursday night. And, it showed, with the Antlers besting SHS in three straight sets.
“We came in more mentally and physically prepared today than we had this season,” Polcovich said. “It’s my job to teach these girls how to win and what they showed me tonight had me really excited.”
Deer Creek took the first set on a nine-point, 25-16 final. They’d use the momentum to blast the Pioneers 25-11 in the second before closing out Thursday’s home opener in a closer, 25-18 final frame.
Senior Teagan Polcovich led the way attacking with nine total kills in the win. Haley Houk matched with seven more, and sophomore Mazi Watson — who’s recently undergone in-game responsibility changes — bridged the offensive gap between the two senior captains.
Cami Turner was the assist leader for Deer Creek, tallying 18 of the teams 29 total assists in the win.
Coach Polcovich said that she thinks her girls were fueled by the supporting crowd, who opted to support the girls through an eventually rain-delayed football scrimmage and spring baseball tryouts.
“We had a decent student section,” she said, noting that the girls noticed and fed off their energy. “We’re going to need that all year long.”
For the team and Polcovich, they say that finally getting to play on their own court — and in front of their raucous crowd — made it feel like the regular season was finally, actually happening.
“It gives you that feel of ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s started,” Coach Polcovich said. “You have your own fans here, you could even tell the girls were even more excited.”
Next for Deer Creek is another home contest — this time against Choctaw High School — on Tuesday of next week.
