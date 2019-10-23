The Lady Antlers from Deer Creek were right at home for the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference (COAG) cross country championship meet on Saturday as they burned up their home course for an impressive win.
The meet also served as an excellent warmup for the OSSAA Class 6A regional qualifying meet to be hosted in Norman Saturday. The State Championship for Class 5A and 6A boys and girls will again be hosted by Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 31.
On Saturday, the DCHS Ladies placed four runners in the medal round of 20 and easily outdistanced runner-up Santa Fe, as well as Yukon, Moore and Mustang.
Medalists for DC were No. 2 Kendall Edelen in 19:39.92, No. 7 Mia John in 20:13.78, No. 15 Jolie Strawn in 20:27.93, and No. 19 Aubrey Byers in 20:57.51. Number 21 Zenaida Burgos barely missed out with a time of 21:01.60. Displacers were Julia Reed and Cali Dorman.
Britton Russell was Santa Fe's top performer on the day with a No. 4 finish in a time of 19:50.10. Also claiming medals for Santa Fe were No. 10 Kiley Keene in 20:16.86 and No. 11 Audrey Hill in 20:17.92. The Lady Wolves were also represented by No. 43 Elise Hill in 22:12.04 and No. 52 Sarah Butler in 22:38.60. Displacer was Amelia Larson.
Tally Smith finished No. 14 in 20:24.40 to lead the Edmond North squad that finished sixth in the team total. Joining her on the ENHS squad were No. 28 Blake Tarzia in 21:24.89, No. 36 Hannah Jackson in 21:41.98, No. 38 Camryn Kirkland in 21:47.66, and No. 39 Elizabeth Nowlin in 2148.66. Displacers for North were Bailey Thein and Kylie Boggs.
For Edmond Memorial, Josie Raymond won a medal for her No. 18 finish in a time of 20:56.43 to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Running with her were No. 22 Somer Rhoads in 21:04.91, No. 40 Amber Chen in 21:51.23, No. 45 Emma Singleterry in 22:1.15, and No. 56 Lauren Crouch in 22:48.82. Displacers were Veagan Jones and Chloe Grantham.
