NORMAN — The Deer Creek girls joined the boys team for another double victory as they claimed the championship of the OSSAA Class 6A Cross Country Regional Meet hosted by Norman High School on Saturday.
The Lady Antlers outpointed Moore, 85-100, for the title with Norman third and Edmond Memorial fourth.
At the state meet, the Lady Antlers will run into the Big 3 from the East, Jenks, Owasso and Sapulpa, who took the top spots at the 6A regional at Sand Springs Saturday.
Mia John logged a 20.55 for the No. 12 slot to lead the balanced DC attack, followed closely by No. 14 Kendall Edelen, who had a time of 21.03 to lead the way to the championship trophy and gold medals for all seven girls.
Jolie Strawn ran a 21.10 for No. 16 along with Zenaida Burgos, No. 21 with 21.42 and No. 22 Aubrey Byers in 21.47. Displacers Julie Reed and Cali Dorman also received medals and will advance to state.
Memorial finishes fourth
Josie Raymond topped Memorial's squad to a fourth place finish with a No. 10 finish in 20.53 followed closely by No. 11 Somer Rhoads in 20.54. Other Lady Bulldogs include No. 24 Amber Chen in 21.50, No. 30 Lauren Crouch in 22.16, and No. 38 Emma Singleterry in 22.36. Displacer was Alex Solberger.
North comes in sixth
North qualified with the sixth spot at Sand Springs and Santa Fe made it to State with a No. 7 finish at Norman.
North qualifiers include No. 19 Tally Smith in 21.20, No. 28 Elizabeth Nowlin in 22.02, No. 37 Hannah Jackson in 22.23, No. 43 Camryn Kirkland in 22.42, and No. 45 Blake Tarzia in 22.47. Displacers were Kylie Boggs and Baylee Thein.
Santa Fe medalists
Britton Russell, No. 7 in 20.44 and No. 15 Kiley Keene in 21.06 were medal winners for Edmond Santa Fe at Norman. Other members of the Lady Wolves' squad include No. 28 Audrey Hill in 22.12, No. 34 Amelia Larson in 22.27, and No. 49 Claire Hill in 23.14. Displacers were Elise Hill and Sarah Butler.
