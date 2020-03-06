Participants in the annual Deer Creek Community Festival and Pre-Season Track Festival Saturday can designate their entry fees to be forwarded to students and parents involved in the recent tragedy affecting runners at Moore High School.
“In light of the recent tragedy impacting the track and field and cross country athletes at Moore High School, when you register you can select “Moore Students/families” to have the proceeds/profits from your entry fee be used as a donation to aid the Moore victims and families in their time of need,” said DC track coach David Riden.
All event profits/proceeds will be managed and disbursed by the Deer Creek track and field and cross country program, he said.
The Community Festival, consisting of mile fun runs and timed events for all ages will be held at Deer Creek High School. Parking is available at the Performing Arts and Athletic Center on MacArthur.
The Festival Fun Run Schedule:
8-8:30 a.m. Race Day Registration (no additional entries after 8:30 a.m.)
9 a.m. Community – 1 Mile “all ages” Fun Run - around Campus (not timed)
9:20 a.m. Community - Ages 8 & Under 1 Mile - Timed Race(s)
9:40 a.m. Community - Ages 9-12 1 Mile - Timed Race(s)
10 a.m. Community - Ages 13 & Up 1 - Mile Timed Race(s)
10:15 a.m. Alumni & Adult – 1 Mile - Timed Race.
Registration/Entry fees for 1 Mile Fun Run are $10; 1 Mile Timed Races are $15.
To register, visit the ENDURO USA website at www.endurousa.com. You may enter the website as a “GUEST” or set up an ENDURO USA account. Click the “ENDURO Select” button and select the “Deer Creek Classic Community Festival.”
Then, continue to complete the information to enter the event and select the cause you desire.
Medals awarded to first, second and third place in each event.
For Deer Creek Classic information, contact: David Riden: 405-627-5541; davidriden@dcsok.org.
After the “Deer Creek Classic Community Festival”, the “Deer Creek Pre-Season Track Festival” will begin shortly after the conclusion of the last race and/or 10:45 a.m.
ORDER OF EVENTS:
4x100-meter relay girls, boys;
800-meter girls, boys;
100-meter hurdles girls;
110-meter hurdles boys;
100-meter dash girls, boys;
300-meter hurdles girls, boys;
1600-meter run girls, boys;
4x400-meter relay girls, boys;
Discus (or Shot Put) girls, boys;
High Jump (or Long Jump) boys, girls;
Pole Vault girls, boys (start together and move up through the heights).
