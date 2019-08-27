Creek captured its first win against an Edmond opponent Monday night when the Lady Antlers defeated North 10-4 Monday night.
Now 8-4, the Lady Antlers led from the first inning when Terin Ritz singled in leadoff batter Shayleigh Odom. The hit advanced Hailey Evans to third, and Evans later scored on a fielder’s choice hammered into play by Ava Farris. Creek would retain that lead all seven innings in its 6-run-victory.
“We just told our girls to come out with a lot of energy early,” said Creek coach Lacy Darity. “I was really pleased with the energy and the way we swung the bats in the first couple of innings.
Creek only continued to widen the gap after taking a 2-0 lead early.
“Anytime we can score early it gives our pitchers a lot of confidence in the circle,” Darity said, “because they know the hitters are gonna support them at the plate.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE SUN'S PHOTO ALBUM FROM THE GAME
A Ritz grand slam in the second inning extended its cushion to six runs, ultimately securing the win for the Lady Antlers.
“Terin’s hit was huge,” Darity said. “She’s seeing the ball extremely well right now and luckily she put a good swing on a good pitch.”
Shayleigh Odom scored the second of Creek’s pair of homers on a solo shot out of right field.
Darity applauded her hitters for their excellence on the evening.
“Our hitters are just trying to see the ball a long way and be consistent,” Darity said.
Creek finished with 11 hits. Ritz was the leader, going 3-for-3 with her aforementioned grand slam and five total RBIs on the night. Odom’s dinger also came on a perfect, 2-for-2 night, and she’d score a game-high four times. Starting pitcher Caitlyn Wells had a multi-hit game, too. She hit twice and notched a double, and Evans (1-for-4), Farris (1-for-4, RBI), Macy Stockton (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Taylor Smith (1-for-2) notched the other hits for the Antlers.
North’s latter efforts, scoring a pair of runs both in the fourth and sixth innings, proved too-little-too-late in the loss.
Edmond North’s Kamryn Garvie had three hits in four tries in the away-from-home defeat, including a double and two singles. Emily Deramus had two hits herself — both were doubles — alongside one RBI, and Riah Smith matched with two hits, a double and two RBIs.
“Edmond North is always a big game,” Darity said, “It’s kind of turned into a little bit of a rivalry.”
Creek is set to play in-district opponent Putnam City on Tuesday evening at 6:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.