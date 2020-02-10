ENID — The Deer Creek girls track team took the championship trophy and the DC boys squad brought home runner-up from the Enid/Chisholm Indoor track and field meet at the Garfield County Expo Center on Saturday.
The Deer Creek girls took first place in four of the 12 events to rack up 129 points to easily outpoint runner-up Broken Arrow, followed by traditional powers Tulsa Union, Norman and Putnam West.
The Antlers “B” squad had 30 points and Edmond Santa Fe had 11 points.
The Deer Creek boys nabbed gold medal performances by Oscar Little Chief, who won the high jump clearing 6-0, and the 3200-meter relay team. Angelo Rankin of Santa Fe was winner of the 55-meter dash in 7.84.
The Antlers boys made a haul in the 1600-meter run, finishing 2-through-6 behind Shawn Rutledge of Tulsa Union. Jack Reed was second in 4:34.02, Aj Antonelli third in 4:40.62, Drake Wagner was fourth in 4:47.91, and Hayden Wolfe fifth in 4:50.60. Colton Beckner was sixth in the race.
That group also captured gold in the 3200-meter relay in a sizzling time of 8:34.12.
Rachel Neaves picked up gold in the shot put with a winning heave of 37-5. Addison Roberts won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.93 with teammate Alexis Cates third in 9.77.
The Antlers girls finished 1-2 in both the 3200-meter run, won by Jolie Strawn in 12:40.95, with Zenaida Burgos second in 13:01.77. Lily Cunningham won the 400-meter dash in 61.90, followed by Cali Dorman in second with a time of 64.40.
Silver medal winners for the Deer Creek were the 3200-meter relay team in 10:55.28, the 640-meter relay squad in 1:29.71 and Kendall Edelen, 5:44.22 in the 1600-meter run. Megan Bielamowicz of Santa Fe was second in the pole vault with a height of 8-0.
The Creek girls 640-meter B squad was third in 1:30.73.
Deer Creek’s Jackson Adams cleared 12-0 for second place in the pole vault and Alexander Samples was third in the high jump, clearing 6-0.
FOURTH PLACE: Kyle Robinson, SF, 400, 54.44; DC 3200 C, 11:08.10; Emma McIntosh, DC, 800, 2:45.48; Jillian Richardson, DC, LJ, 14-7; and Gracey Means, DC, PV, 8-0.
FIFTH PLACE: DC 1280 B, 3:24.77; Karly Platt, SF, hurdles; Madison Schultz, DC, 800, 2:46.15. Adrian Holman, DC, 50 dash, 8:5; Malik Brooks, SF, 400, 54.68; Alexander Samples, DC, LJ, 19-11; and Jayden Pierce, SF, PV, 10-0.
